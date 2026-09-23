US CDC confirms first measles-related death of 2026

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 23, 2026 at 12:17 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 23, 2026 at 11:48 a.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: A measles alert sign hangs outside the entrance to the Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, U.S., March 14, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: A measles alert sign hangs outside the entrance to the Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, U.S., March 14, 2025.(REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo)

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Sept 23 — The US Centers for Disease Control and ​Prevention confirmed one measles-related death in the country in 2026, according to the ‌agency's website on Wednesday.

The CDC added the figure is subject ⁠to change and will ​be updated as ⁠additional information becomes available and relevant reviews ‌are completed.

Pennsylvania has ‌reported four measles-associated deaths in 2026 so ⁠far, according to ⁠the state's health department, but the CDC did not confirm whether its reported measles-related death was among those cases.

A U.S. Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson told ‌Reuters that the National Center ​for Health Statistics had notified the agency of a death reported by a state.

The US has recorded 3,471 measles cases this year as of September 17, according to the CDC's data.

The agency said last week ​it is working with the Council of ‌State and Territorial ‌Epidemiologists ⁠to develop a standardized case definition for measles deaths, as the outbreak grows across the country.

This work is intended to promote consistent ‌classification and reporting of ​measles deaths across jurisdictions, ‌HHS said.

(Reporting by ⁠Siddhi ​Mahatole and Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay ​Kishore)

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