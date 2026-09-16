Utah drivers change habits as gas prices climb

By Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL | Posted - Sept. 16, 2026 at 9:02 p.m.

 
A driver fills up at a Utah gas station as rising fuel prices prompt many Americans to change their driving habits and look for ways to save at the pump.

A driver fills up at a Utah gas station as rising fuel prices prompt many Americans to change their driving habits and look for ways to save at the pump. (Matt Gephardt, KSL)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Utah drivers face rising gas prices, averaging nearly $4.80 per gallon.
  • 81% report changing habits: driving less, carpooling, and combining errands.
  • High costs lead 1 in 5 to skip events due to transportation expenses.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah drivers are paying about a dollar and a half more per gallon for gas than they were a year ago, and new research suggests those higher prices are changing how Americans drive.

Back in March, KSL showed drivers ways to squeeze more miles out of every gallon. Now, with Utah gas averaging nearly $4.80 a gallon, a lot of drivers appear to be trying something else: not buying the gallon in the first place.

Gas prices are elevated, and Utah drivers we interviewed while filling up are noticing.

"It's just getting out of hand," One said.

"Ridiculous. It's too high," said another.

And now, drivers are adjusting.

According to new data shared with the KSL Investigators from LendingTree, 81% of drivers surveyed said transportation costs have changed their habits.

Here's how: 28% hunt for cheaper gas before filling up; 31% report driving less; 29% say they have begun carpooling; and 38% are combining errands in fewer trips.

The savings may be marginal, but you know the old expression about a penny saved.

Other penny-pinching advice still holds true.

Proper tire pressure can improve gas mileage. Gas apps can help drivers shop around. And if you have dramatically cut your driving, LendingTree suggests making one more call: Ask your insurance company whether lower annual mileage could lower your premium.

Even with Americans using a little less gasoline, expensive oil is keeping prices at the pump high.

"It's kinda brutal to get around right now," said a driver KSL interviewed while filling up.

Another sign of how much transportation costs are affecting decisions is this: Nearly 1 in 5 Americans surveyed said they have skipped a store, restaurant or event because of the drive.

KSL Investigates

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If you have an issue you'd like Matt Gephardt to look into, email mgephardt@ksl.com or visit MattGephardtKSL on Facebook.
The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Matt Gephardt, KSLMatt Gephardt
Matt Gephardt is a consumer “watchdog” reporter for KSL-TV. His “Get Gephardt” reports expose scams, hold companies and government agencies accountable, and help Utahns navigate problems involving their money and consumer rights. 
Sloan Schrage, KSLSloan Schrage
Sloan Schrage started as an “old man” intern with KSL TV in 2007. For the past ten years, he’s produced daily and investigative stories that impact safety, security and wallets of Utah consumers. When he’s not at KSL, he’s either with his family or trying to repair cars with help from YouTube tutorials, or buying cameras or other photography gear that he’ll never use.
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