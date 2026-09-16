Utah drivers change habits as gas prices climb

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah drivers are paying about a dollar and a half more per gallon for gas than they were a year ago, and new research suggests those higher prices are changing how Americans drive.

Back in March, KSL showed drivers ways to squeeze more miles out of every gallon. Now, with Utah gas averaging nearly $4.80 a gallon, a lot of drivers appear to be trying something else: not buying the gallon in the first place.

Gas prices are elevated, and Utah drivers we interviewed while filling up are noticing.

"It's just getting out of hand," One said.

"Ridiculous. It's too high," said another.

And now, drivers are adjusting.

According to new data shared with the KSL Investigators from LendingTree, 81% of drivers surveyed said transportation costs have changed their habits.

Here's how: 28% hunt for cheaper gas before filling up; 31% report driving less; 29% say they have begun carpooling; and 38% are combining errands in fewer trips.

The savings may be marginal, but you know the old expression about a penny saved.

Other penny-pinching advice still holds true.

Proper tire pressure can improve gas mileage. Gas apps can help drivers shop around. And if you have dramatically cut your driving, LendingTree suggests making one more call: Ask your insurance company whether lower annual mileage could lower your premium.

Even with Americans using a little less gasoline, expensive oil is keeping prices at the pump high.

"It's kinda brutal to get around right now," said a driver KSL interviewed while filling up.

Another sign of how much transportation costs are affecting decisions is this: Nearly 1 in 5 Americans surveyed said they have skipped a store, restaurant or event because of the drive.

KSL Investigates