Idaho Falls mom turns kids' eczema struggles into children's book

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — A familiar bedtime routine in one Idaho Falls household has inspired a new children's book to help kids with eczema feel a little less alone.

Idaho Falls mom Meghan Anderson wrote "Sticky Pajamas," a children's picture book inspired by her family's real-life experience with childhood eczema.

Anderson has three children ages 9, 3 and 1 who have severe eczema, a condition that can cause dry, itchy and irritated skin. At home, managing it has become part of their nightly routine.

"Bedtime often includes baths, trimmed fingernails to help prevent scratching, plenty of lotion and pajamas pulled over freshly moisturized skin," Anderson said.

After being covered in lotion before bed one night, Anderson's daughter Lyla commented about having "sticky pajamas." The phrase stuck, became a familiar part of family life, and inspired the title of Anderson's book.

Anderson began thinking about how many other children and families go through similar routines. While eczema is common among children, she realized she rarely saw those everyday experiences depicted in children's books.

"I figured there were other kids who had to go through this same routine every night," Anderson said. "There aren't a lot of books about eczema, and the ones that are out there tend to be more clinical. So, I decided to write a book for this particular niche."

"Sticky Pajamas" follows a little girl through the funny, frustrating and comforting parts of living with eczema and getting ready for bed. The story touches on lotion, itching, worn-out pajamas and the realization that those sticky pajamas are actually helping protect her skin through the night.

Anderson said she wanted the book to be something children with eczema could relate to while also keeping the story lighthearted and fun. It can also give children who don't have eczema a glimpse into what friends or classmates with the condition may experience.

For Anderson, however, the heart of "Sticky Pajamas" remains close to home. What began as a simple phrase repeated by her daughters after being lathered in lotion has become a story that other families can now share.

The timing of the book also gives Anderson an opportunity to raise awareness about childhood eczema ahead of Eczema Awareness Month in October.

Anderson hopes "Sticky Pajamas" can provide a little reassurance to children going through those same itchy nights and lotion-filled bedtime routines and maybe make putting on those sticky pajamas a little more fun.

Anderson has donated copies of the book to local dermatology offices, and it is also available for purchase on Amazon.