Review: 'Resident Evil' puts emphasis on bloody

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — I should probably get something out of the way before we talk about "Resident Evil" — I'm not a "Resident Evil" guy.

I don't have anything against the video games. I'm just not much of a gamer, and while I'm familiar with the previous movies, they've never really been my thing.

So when it was announced that Zach Cregger was going to write and direct a new "Resident Evil" movie, I was more surprised than anything. Then I got curious.

I thought Cregger's "Weapons" was fantastic, even if I felt it stumbled a little near the finish line. I loved the way he built tension and found humor in unexpected places. He found a really clever way (maybe borrowed a little from "Magnolia") to tell the story, and he created genuinely unsettling moments. But I wasn't sure how that style would translate to "Resident Evil."

Then the first trailer arrived, and my curiosity turned to cautious excitement.

After seeing the movie, it turns out the caution wasn't necessary.

A very bad night in Raccoon City

"Resident Evil" follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who takes an extra delivery job that sends him toward Raccoon City.

If you know anything about "Resident Evil," you probably already know that heading toward Raccoon City is rarely a good career move and probably not a great decision.

What begins as a relatively simple delivery quickly becomes a fight for survival as Bryan finds himself caught in an outbreak filled with horrifying creatures and increasingly terrible situations. Like, really terrible.

The less you know about where Bryan's night takes him, the better.

It actually feels like a video game

One of the things I appreciated most about Cregger's approach is that he doesn't seem interested in constantly reminding us that we're watching a "Resident Evil" movie.

There are references and moments longtime fans will certainly recognize, but it never felt like the movie was elbowing me in the ribs and saying, "Hey! Remember this?"

Instead, Cregger finds clever ways to recreate that video game feeling.

Some first-person POV moments could have easily felt gimmicky but work incredibly well. Bryan also essentially "upgrades" his weapons as the night gets progressively worse, and the way the movie handles it is both funny and surprisingly clever.

I may not be a "Resident Evil" gamer, but even I could recognize what Cregger was doing. Rather than adapting a game beat for beat, he made a movie that sometimes feels like you're playing one.

Austin Abrams is the right kind of hero

The smartest decision, however, may have been making Bryan such an ordinary guy, and Abrams was the perfect choice.

He's not a highly trained soldier or some unstoppable action hero who walks into a room full of monsters and starts cracking his knuckles. He's just a regular guy having an unbelievably bad night.

Abrams is terrific in the role because you believe he's terrified and his comedic timing is superb. When Bryan gets into a dangerous situation, his vulnerability makes it far more interesting because you aren't convinced he'll effortlessly fight his way out.

In fact, Cregger creates some wonderfully creepy sequences, particularly when the movie keeps things small and intimate. He knows how long to hold on to an uncomfortable moment and how to make you wonder what might be sitting just outside the frame.

But perhaps the biggest surprise was how funny the movie is.

I laughed out loud a lot. Maybe it was because I needed to release some of that terror and tension I was holding on to, but it was genuinely funny at times.

The comedy doesn't eliminate the tension; it just makes Bryan more relatable. His reactions to the increasingly ridiculous nightmare around him often feel closer to how a normal person might respond than the typical horror hero.

The first half is the best part

As much as I enjoyed "Resident Evil," it isn't perfect.

For me, the first half is brilliant. It's scary, funny, tense, and unpredictable. I had no idea where Cregger was taking me, and I couldn't wait to find out.

The next stretch is still very good, but some of the intimacy I was falling in love with starts to disappear as the movie gets bigger.

Then comes the final third.

This is where the movie lost me a little.

Without getting into spoilers, the escalation makes sense. I'm not entirely sure how else you finish the story Cregger has built. But some of what made the earlier portions so effective gets lost as things become increasingly chaotic.

I had a similar issue with "Weapons." Cregger is incredibly good at creating questions and building tension as he takes audiences into strange places, but I don't think his endings are always as strong as the journeys getting there.

Thankfully, that's a relatively small complaint here.

By the time "Resident Evil" reaches that point, I had already spent most of the movie completely invested in Bryan's horrible, terrifying, and often hilarious night.

What parents should know

Let's keep this simple: "Resident Evil" is rated R, and it earns it.

This is a bloody, violent and gory mess, to put it simply. There is plenty of disturbing imagery, body horror, and constant strong language. I don't condone that language, but to be honest, I think I'd let out a few words if I was in that situation,

Maybe you have a tween or younger teenager who loves the "Resident Evil" games and is begging to see the movie. Ultimately, you know your kid better than I do, and that's a decision for your family.

But don't assume familiarity with the games means they're ready for the movie. This one gets nasty.

Conclusion

"Resident Evil" surprised me.

Cregger found a way to make a movie that appears to understand what fans enjoy about the games without requiring the rest of us to know decades of characters and lore before walking into the theater.

More importantly, he made a good horror movie.

It's scary, funny, and creative. Austin Abrams gives us an everyman worth rooting for, and the brisk 90-minute runtime keeps the movie moving before it has much opportunity to wear out its welcome.

I still don't think I'd call myself a "Resident Evil" guy, but if Cregger wants to make another one, I'm in.