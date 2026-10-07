UPS to cut holiday hiring for second straight year

- UPS plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers for the holidays, a 9% decrease.
- This marks the second consecutive year of reduced seasonal hiring by UPS.
- The cuts follow workforce reductions and inflation's impact on consumer spending.
WASHINGTON — United Parcel Service on Wednesday said it would hire 100,000 seasonal employees across the U.S. ahead of the holiday season, about 9% fewer than 2025 and marking the second straight year of reduced recruitment.
The decrease comes after UPS trimmed its permanent workforce and as inflationary pressure impacts consumer spending.
• The holiday season is the busiest period for parcel delivery companies, during which daily volumes tend to double.
• Shippers and most retailers boost the hiring of temporary workers during the period from late November to early January.
• The seasonal workers will help sort, move and deliver packages during the holiday rush, UPS said.
• The world's largest package delivery firm said in its 2025 annual report that it hired 15,000 fewer seasonal workers that year, compared with the 125,000 seasonal staff it hired in 2024.
• In January, the company said it would cut up to 30,000 operational jobs and close 24 facilities in 2026 in a bid to scale down shipments for its largest customer, Amazon, and shift towards more profitable shipments.