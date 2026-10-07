UPS to cut holiday hiring for second straight year

Posted - Oct. 7, 2026 at 8:22 a.m.

Miraanta ​Lowrance and Nandan MandayamReuters
 
United Parcel Service's (UPS) newly launched electric delivery truck is seen in Compton, California, September 13, 2023.

United Parcel Service's (UPS) newly launched electric delivery truck is seen in Compton, California, September 13, 2023. (Lisa Baertlein, Reuters)

Save Story
KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • UPS plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers for the holidays, a 9% decrease.
  • This marks the second consecutive year of reduced seasonal hiring by UPS.
  • The cuts follow workforce reductions and inflation's impact on consumer spending.

WASHINGTON — United Parcel Service on Wednesday said it ​would hire 100,000 seasonal employees across the U.S. ahead of the holiday season, ‌about 9% fewer than 2025 and marking the second straight ⁠year of reduced ​recruitment.

The decrease comes after UPS ⁠trimmed its permanent workforce and as inflationary ‌pressure impacts ‌consumer spending.

• The holiday season is the busiest ⁠period for parcel delivery ⁠companies, during which daily volumes tend to double.

• Shippers and most retailers boost the hiring of temporary workers during the period from late November to early January.

• The ‌seasonal workers will help ​sort, move and deliver packages during the holiday rush, UPS said.

• The world's largest package delivery firm said in its 2025 annual report that it hired 15,000 fewer seasonal workers that year, compared with the 125,000 ​seasonal staff it hired in 2024.

• In ‌January, the ‌company ⁠said it would cut up to 30,000 operational jobs and close 24 facilities in 2026 in a bid to scale down shipments for its ‌largest customer, Amazon, ​and shift towards more ‌profitable shipments.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Business stories

Related topics

BusinessU.S.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  