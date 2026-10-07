UPS to cut holiday hiring for second straight year

WASHINGTON — United Parcel Service on Wednesday said it ​would hire 100,000 seasonal employees across the U.S. ahead of the holiday season, ‌about 9% fewer than 2025 and marking the second straight ⁠year of reduced ​recruitment.

The decrease comes after UPS ⁠trimmed its permanent workforce and as inflationary ‌pressure impacts ‌consumer spending.

• The holiday season is the busiest ⁠period for parcel delivery ⁠companies, during which daily volumes tend to double.

• Shippers and most retailers boost the hiring of temporary workers during the period from late November to early January.

• The ‌seasonal workers will help ​sort, move and deliver packages during the holiday rush, UPS said.

• The world's largest package delivery firm said in its 2025 annual report that it hired 15,000 fewer seasonal workers that year, compared with the 125,000 ​seasonal staff it hired in 2024.

• In ‌January, the ‌company ⁠said it would cut up to 30,000 operational jobs and close 24 facilities in 2026 in a bid to scale down shipments for its ‌largest customer, Amazon, ​and shift towards more ‌profitable shipments.