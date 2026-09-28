Trump to unveil planned $15 billion Iowa steel project

Posted - Sept. 28, 2026 at 9:19 a.m.

Jarrett RenshawReuters
 
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign executive orders related to beef, in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C., September 4.

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign executive orders related to beef, in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C., September 4.(Evelyn Hockstein, Reuters)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • President Trump will announce a $15 billion Iowa steel mill project Monday.
  • Mesabi Metallics plans to use Minnesota iron ore for the Iowa steel plant.
  • The project promises 1,750 permanent jobs and 5,000-6,000 construction jobs.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will announce on Monday ​a Minnesota company's plan to build a $15 billion steel mill in Iowa, a White House official ‌said, a major investment that the administration is highlighting as it seeks ⁠to promote domestic manufacturing ​ahead of the November midterm ⁠elections.

Trump is expected to unveil the proposal at ‌the White House ‌with executives from Mesabi Metallics, which recently opened Minnesota's ⁠first new iron ore ⁠mine in 50 years, a White House official said.

The announcement was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The project will be fully vertically integrated, with Mesabi using iron ore from its Minnesota mine to ‌produce steel in Iowa. The first ​phase will produce 7.5 million tons of steel annually, with the plant eventually expected to reach 10 million tons, which the White House described as the largest steel plant in U.S. history.

The Minnesota mine represents a $2.5 billion investment and is expected to create about 350 ​jobs, while the Iowa steel plant is expected to create ‌at least 1,750 ‌permanent ⁠jobs, the official said. The first phase is also expected to support 5,000 to 6,000 construction jobs, the official said.

"President Trump is delivering on his promise to ‌rebuild American industry, reshore ​manufacturing, and create new jobs," ‌White House spokeswoman ⁠Taylor Rogers ​said.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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