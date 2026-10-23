Trump says Bombardier to invest $270 million in the US

Posted - Oct. 23, 2026 at 6:39 a.m.

Devika ⁠Nair and Rajveer Singh ​PardesiReuters
 
A view shows Bombardier's new logo on the building of their private jet completion center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada February 6, 2025.

A view shows Bombardier's new logo on the building of their private jet completion center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada February 6, 2025. (Evan Buhler, Reuters)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Trump announced Bombardier's $270 million U.S. investment after dropping ban threats.
  • The investment will create 800 jobs across Texas Kansas Indiana and Connecticut.
  • Bombardier CEO praised U.S. administration talks highlighting growth for aerospace workers.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said late on Thursday Canadian jet maker Bombardier was investing $270 million in ​the United States, days after he dropped threats to ban the company from the country.

Trump's September threats against Bombardier became a political issue in Kansas, where ‌it employs 1,500 people in Wichita. The threatened ban prompted calls to the White House from Kansas lawmakers, ⁠including Republican Senator Roger Marshall, who is ​facing a tough race in the November ⁠3 elections.

Bombardier will recruit for 500 roles across the U.S. and is planning ‌to create an extra 300 ‌jobs through expansion projects, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The ⁠expansion will include an initial investment of about $270 ⁠million for infrastructure growth in the first phase, per the statement.

"Based on our constructive conversations with the U.S. administration, we see a bright path forward for our highly skilled aerospace workers as well as a positive environment for Bombardier to continue pursuing direct investments to grow our American footprint," CEO Eric Martel said.

The ‌hiring will be spread across Texas, Kansas, Indiana and Connecticut, ​the company said.

In a Truth Social post late on Thursday, Trump said Bombardier's investment would create thousands of jobs in Kansas, Texas, and Indiana, and credited Marshall along with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for the deal.

Bombardier, which acquired Learjet and established its U.S. headquarters in Kansas in 1990, has 3,500 jobs in the U.S., more than 40% of which are in Wichita.

At a speech in ​Wichita on Monday, Trump said he did not plan to hurt Bombardier and would take care ‌of its workers.

"... ‌now I find ⁠out they have a presence here, and we're not hurting them if they're in Kansas. So we'll take care of those people and the jobs," the president said in that speech.

In February, Trump had threatened to decertify Bombardier aircraft over a certification dispute ‌involving rival Gulfstream Aerospace. That ​threat never materialized because Transport Canada ultimately approved ‌the jets.

Contributing: M Angela Christy

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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