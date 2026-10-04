WASHINGTON — SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted on ​Sunday that he would rename the company's AI unit to SpaceXSI, following President Donald Trump's push to use the term "super ⁠intelligence" instead of "artificial ​intelligence."

"Yes, we will make ⁠that change," he replied to a user ‌on X ‌asking him about the possibility of renaming ⁠SpaceXAI to ⁠SpaceXSI.

Here are a few more details:

• At the time of publication, SpaceXAI's X account had not been changed.

• Musk did not provide any additional information ‌regarding the name change, ​nor did he give a potential timeline for when the change would occur.

• SpaceXAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the change.

• In a speech last month to ​the UN General Assembly, Trump ‌said: "From this point ‌forward, ⁠all of United States documents, and hopefully the world's will be changed to use the much more accurate term 'super' as ‌opposed to artificial. ​So it's super ‌intelligence."