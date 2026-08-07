Levi Strauss reveals cybersecurity breach amid wider wave of attacks

By Neil J Kanatt, Reuters | Updated - Aug. 7, 2026 at 12:01 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 7, 2026 at 8:41 a.m.

 
Levi’s Stadium during San Francisco 49ers training camp at the SAP Performance Facility, in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday. Levi's said on Friday a cybersecurity breach had occurred through a social engineering attack.

Levi’s Stadium during San Francisco 49ers training camp at the SAP Performance Facility, in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday. Levi's said on Friday a cybersecurity breach had occurred through a social engineering attack. (Sergio Estrada, Imagn Images via Reuters)

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SAN FRANCISCO — Levi Strauss on Friday disclosed a recent cybersecurity ​incident in which an unauthorized third party gained access to the company's systems through a ‌social engineering attack targeting three employees.

The apparel maker joins a growing ⁠list of major firms ​worldwide that are facing a ⁠rise in cyberattacks and ransomware incidents that steal ‌sensitive data and ‌disrupt operations.

Here are some more details:

  • Levi Strauss ⁠said in a regulatory ⁠filing that it has implemented containment measures and launched an investigation, the preliminary findings of which showed that certain corporate information was accessed and extracted.
  • The incident has not disrupted business ‌operations and the company does ​not expect a material impact on its operations or financial results, it said.
  • Google and internet intelligence data reviewed by Reuters showed that ransom-seeking hackers who use phone calls to compromise victims targeted dozens of prominent financial institutions ​and other businesses over the past month. The ‌data indicated cybercriminals ‌created ⁠digital traps for more than 200 companies in the past five weeks, including Levi Strauss.
  • Levi's had raised its annual net sales forecast last month, ‌betting that demand for ​its premium denim products ‌would remain resilient among ⁠higher-income ​consumers.

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