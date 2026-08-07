Levi Strauss reveals cybersecurity breach amid wider wave of attacks

SAN FRANCISCO — Levi Strauss on Friday disclosed a recent cybersecurity ​incident in which an unauthorized third party gained access to the company's systems through a ‌social engineering attack targeting three employees.

The apparel maker joins a growing ⁠list of major firms ​worldwide that are facing a ⁠rise in cyberattacks and ransomware incidents that steal ‌sensitive data and ‌disrupt operations.

Here are some more details: