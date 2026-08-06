Utah farmers urge consumers to buy local fruit after freeze slashes harvest

By Shelby Lofton, KSL | Posted - Aug. 6, 2026 at 10:03 p.m.

 
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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Utah's fruit crop suffered from a warm winter and April freeze, reducing harvests.
  • Farmers urge consumers to buy local produce at markets and farm stores.
  • Supporting local orchards now can help sustain Utah agriculture through challenges.

SPANISH FORK — A warm winter and a damaging April freeze wiped out much of Utah's fruit crop this year, leaving farmers with significantly smaller harvests and a greater need for consumer support.

While many orchards lost most of their fruit production, growers said Utah shoppers can still find locally grown produce at farmers markets and farm stores.

The unusual weather pattern caused fruit trees to bloom earlier than normal.

"The winter has been so warm and so blossoms were progressing," said Matt Hargreaves, vice president of communications for the Utah Farm Bureau. "Everything was going to be early. And then, as it always does, a frost came in April. And for many of the farmers, they lost everything."

Tara Wall, who owns a fruit farm and Wall Brothers The Barn retail store with her husband, Chris, said the freeze had a devastating impact on fruit growers across the state, including them.

"It was really wild to see how cold it got and how it shouldn't have been budding when it was budding," she said. "It took them out, and it was quite devastating to watch."

Despite widespread losses, some orchards escaped the worst damage.

"Some farmers, fortunately just based on where they were geographically, had some fruit to survive," Hargreaves said. "That's what we're trying to help people understand. There still is some fruit that made it. It's just going to be more limited."

Wall said one of her family's farms near Utah Lake benefited from its location and retained a portion of its fruit crop.

"We went from maybe usually picking 12 or 15 different varieties of peaches to really just two," she said. "Where we usually shake about three and a half weeks with two crews night and day, we would shake, millions of pounds of cherries, and we ended up going and shaking about four days' worth," Wall said.

The Barn is selling its own fruit harvest along with products from neighboring farmers. The business also may bring in fruit from affiliated farms in Idaho to supplement local offerings.

"We just ask the consumer, the Utah friend of ours, to come support us," Wall said.

Hargreaves encourages customers to support local growers.

"When you go to farmers markets and you go to some of your retail stores, you can ask, 'Where is this fruit from?'" he said.

Although supplies are limited this season, farmers say supporting local orchards now can help sustain Utah agriculture through a challenging year.

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Shelby Lofton, KSLShelby Lofton
Shelby comes to Utah after working for three years at WKYT, the CBS affiliate in Lexington, Kentucky. There, she was the weekend anchor and reporter. During her time in the Commonwealth, Shelby covered the 2021 Western Kentucky tornadoes. She was honored to share the stories of resilience there and help pay tribute to the victims. She was struck by the generosity of the people who jumped in to help with clean up and recovery efforts. Her favorite stories to tell are ones that highlight humanity coming together and using their strengths to make a real difference. Shelby also had the privilege of covering The Kentucky Derby twice. She was named Rookie of the Year by the Kentucky Broadcasters Association in 2020. Shelby is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. In college, she worked at KOMU-TV, the NBC affiliate in Columbia, Missouri. She was fortunate to try out a lot of jobs behind the camera, but reporting is where her heart is. Shelby was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. She grew up taking road trips up and down the west coast. She loves traveling and has visited 10 countries. When she’s not in the newsroom or out reporting in the field, Shelby enjoys catching up on documentaries, listening to podcasts, dining at different hotspots, cheering on Mizzou sports and hiking Utah’s many beautiful trails.

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