Delta, SkyWest add 4 new routes out of Salt Lake City airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns living along the Wasatch Front will soon have a faster way to travel to the Grand Canyon and other outdoor gems in Arizona.

Delta Air Lines announced last week it will begin offering nonstop service between Salt Lake City International Airport and Flagstaff Pulliam Airport in Flagstaff, Arizona, beginning next summer, through SkyWest Airlines.

Flagstaff itself is the capital of the dark sky movement, becoming the first International Dark Sky City over two decades ago. It's also located about 75 miles south of the canyon's South Rim, and approximately 30 miles north of the popular Sedona area, adding to the outdoor opportunities

The new service will operate twice daily and year-round, beginning on June 7, 2027, according to Delta.

It's one of a few new flights out of Salt Lake City that connect to outdoorsy areas. Delta previously announced it would begin new service between Utah and Santa Rosa/Sonoma County in California, which officially launches this week.

Delta also announced last month that it will begin a new service to the Monterey Peninsula in California on Dec. 19, giving Utahns more direct access to Pebble Beach Resorts and the Big Sur area during the winter.

The airline last provided service out of Monterey Regional Airport nearly two decades ago, The Points Guy reported at the time.

Meanwhile, options to Utah's outdoor gems increased last week.

SkyWest Airlines, operating on behalf of Delta, began daily roundtrip service between Salt Lake City and Canyonlands Regional Airport in Moab. The seasonal service will continue through Thanksgiving, taking a break during the winter, before returning in March 2027.

SkyWest will also begin offering flights between Moab and Denver, as part of United Express service, beginning this week. The new service will be year-round with one or two daily roundtrip flights.

The Utah-based airline is thrilled to offer both options for the Moab community, said Cody Thomas, its managing director of market development.

"Having direct access to Denver and Salt Lake City, along with the ability to connect on United's and Delta's global networks, makes it easy and convenient for local travelers to get anywhere they want to go and allows new opportunities for those who want to experience this incredible region," he added in a statement.