Brandon Sanderson fans optimistic as author begins writing Evermore Park's next chapter

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PLEASANT GROVE — For years, Brandon Sanderson has built worlds that millions of readers have escaped into. Now, many of his fans are eagerly watching to see what world he'll build next in Utah.

The best-selling fantasy author said he is purchasing the former Evermore Park property in Utah County, a move that has generated excitement among members of Sanderson's devoted fan community, known as "Sanderfans."

"Brandon Sanderson has turned the world of publishing on its head. He's turned fantasy on its head," said fan Gary Honda. "He's really created these new lands that have gotten away from the standard elves and dwarves and sword-and-sandal kind of fantasy that has been dominant for so long."

Sanderson announced the purchase on his Youtube channel Tuesday. While the author said the former fantasy-themed park's buildings are beyond saving, fans said they're optimistic about what's coming next.

Honda said Sanderson's supporters have grown accustomed to seeing the author surprise them with ambitious projects.

"With him taking over Evermore Park and repurposing it for his fan base, I think his track record speaks for itself," Honda said. "We have a lot of very happy fans with everything that he's surprised us with so far. And so I think we can be very confident and excited."

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Sanderson has said his long-term vision includes expanding Dragonsteel Plaza with features such as a bookstore, event center, art gallery and game store.

For fans of Evermore Park, the news is more bittersweet.

Bob McFadden, who documented the park's rise and decline on YouTube, said the attraction offered an experience unlike anything else. He said he used to have a season pass.

"The idea of Evermore was to create a living story that you could walk into," McFadden said. "If you enjoy playing fantasy video games or anything like that, it's where you can go in and do that."

"It was one of the most immersive types of things that you could do," he added. "It was a really unique prospect."

But McFadden said many longtime visitors understand why redevelopment is necessary.

"The general consensus in the fan community from people I've talked to about it today is one of understanding," he said. "We know how bad the buildings were when we were there on property."

Even so, he said it's difficult to say goodbye.

"It is a little sad that that's going to be gone, that there isn't going to be anything that remains of it," McFadden said.

He said Dragonsteel has even reached out to some longtime Evermore supporters, including him, about the possibility of one final visit to the property before redevelopment begins.

Honda said he's hopeful Sanderson will give fans more details about his development plans during his next convention, which is scheduled for Dec. 3-5 in Salt Lake City.