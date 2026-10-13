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Oct 14 — ASML ​said on Wednesday AI-driven demand for its chip-printing tools is so strong that ‌it will not be able to fully meet customer ⁠demand in 2027 ​or 2028 and ⁠it is looking at ways to ‌further expand capacity.

The ‌biggest maker of equipment needed to ⁠manufacture computer chips ⁠forecast sales for the fourth quarter of 2026 of €14.2 billion to €15.2 billion ($15.9 billion to $17.0 billion), above analyst expectations, with a gross margin of around 57%.

Analysts polled by ‌LSEG had expected sales ​of €14.19 billion.

"A lot of our discussions with our customers now are shifting in fact beyond 2027," CEO Christophe Fouquet said in a statement.

In July the company said it would increase capacity in 2027 ​by 30% and again by 30% ‌in 2028.

Fouquet ‌said ⁠the company was now seeing "a lot of order intake for 2028. But also some strong interest to already place orders for 2029 ‌and sometimes even 2030."

($1=0.8924 ​euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling ‌in Amsterdam, Nathan ⁠Vifflin ​in Gdansk, Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak and Stephen ​Coates)