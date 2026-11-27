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Another round of storms could stymie the trip home from Thanksgiving for many across the country this weekend and into early next week.

Trouble ramps up Saturday and carries into Sunday, typically the busiest travel day of the year.

The first storm will bring snow and strong winds to the Rockies Friday night before it spreads soaking rain across the Plains Saturday. But the real trouble is likely to set in Sunday morning as the storm intensifies, bringing potentially heavy rain and gusty winds from the Louisiana Gulf Coast to southern Michigan before reaching the Northeast by Sunday evening.

A second storm will move into Pacific Northwest on Sunday and could impact travel along the West Coast as the work week starts.

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But we're not expecting these weekend storms to pack the same punch as the system that hit the eastern United States on Thanksgiving.

The sprawling storm stretched from Missouri to Massachusetts, and set off major coasting flooding along the Mid-Atlantic while knocking out power to 900,000 customers at its peak on Thanksgiving Day.

Wind gusts reached over 70 mph in the Northeast and forced the first postponement in the history of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Water levels hit record highs along parts of the Mid-Atlantic coast, rising higher than they did during 2012's Superstorm Sandy in a few spots.

More than 500,000 homes and businesses were still without power as of Friday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.com.

Light rain, snow showers and some winds up to 30 mph will linger across the Great Lakes, Ohio River Valley and Northeast through early Saturday before the holiday storm finally makes its exit.

Here's what to expect, by region, as the new storms move in this weekend:

Pacific Northwest and Rockies

Moderate rain is moving into Oregon and Washington Friday morning and will turn to mostly snow Friday night in Idaho, southern Montana and Wyoming.

By Saturday morning, snow will push into northeastern Utah, Colorado and potentially into western Nebraska.

Totals of 8 to 12 inches of snow are expected in the Rockies, with greater amounts possible in highest elevations. Winds gusting up to 50 mph or higher will accompany the snow in mountain areas and spread across portions of low-lying central Montana, southern Wyoming and eastern Colorado and into the central Plains.

On Sunday, a second storm enters the Pacific Northwest, bringing heavy rain and wind to parts of California, Oregon and Washington. That system could help pull another strong storm into Southern California early next week.

Central Plains

The first storm moves out of the West and into the central Plains later on Saturday. Soaking rain will fall across Nebraska and expand into Kansas, southern Iowa and Missouri overnight through Sunday morning.

Gusty winds from 40 to 60 mph will spread into western Kansas, northern Texas and Oklahoma overnight and could cause more power outages.

Drivers heading home Saturday night should allow for extra time as wind and rain move in.

Midwest, Gulf Coast and Southeast

Travelers in and out of these regions face the greatest risk of disruptions on Sunday.

Rain will move into Illinois by Sunday morning. As the storm swings east, a line of weak thunderstorms could form over the lower Mississippi Valley. Gusty wind and rain will spread across the broader Gulf Coast and Midwest during the day, tracking into the Southeast and Ohio River valley by Sunday evening.

Widespread gusts between 20 to 30 mph and over a half inch of rain are expected.

That timing lines up with the busiest travel day of the holiday period, when TSA expects more than 3 million people to go through checkpoints, which would be the most of any day so far this year.

Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

The storm arrives in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast overnight Sunday.

Soaking rain and gusty winds from 20 to 40 mph will continue from early Monday morning through midday, a window that could catch any late-night drivers and early Monday departures.

Thanksgiving storm sets records, disrupts travel and power for thousands

Thursday's worst impacts were felt in the East. Power outages forced some families to have their Thanksgiving dinners by candlelight and outages are still affecting hundreds of thousands of customers on Friday.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey have the most, with about 245,000 combined outages as of late Friday morning. In Maryland, 1.9 million people in Montgomery and Prince George's counties were asked to limit water use after outages hit two water treatment plants, but the restriction was lifted early Friday.

FlightAware counted 462 cancellations and more than 2,500 delays across the country Thursday. Wind damage also closed the Commodore Barry Bridge between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, which is expected to stay shut until at least Saturday.

Strong winds shoved ocean water ashore on top of the already exceptional king tides, and gusts topped 60 mph in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and North Carolina.

At least 30 locations across Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey experienced major flooding, with some locations reaching all-time highs and surpassing the level set during Superstorm Sandy by 1.5 feet or more.

Records fell away from the coast, too. The storm dropped 8 to 12 inches of snow on a widespread swath of eastern Missouri and western Illinois, and St. Louis had its largest November snowstorm in 46 years. The weight of the snow brought down branches and power lines, pushing peak Missouri outages past 150,000 customers.

Memphis saw snow on Thanksgiving for the first time in at least 70 years, and Nashville had its first Thanksgiving snowfall since 1950.

In New York City, Central Park logged 1.82 inches of rain, making it the wettest Thanksgiving on record there.