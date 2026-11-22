SALT LAKE CITY — Utah found itself in a predicament when it tore down its old North Capitol building a few years ago.

It collected approximately $4 million worth of glass, but had nowhere to send it or reuse it, said Rep. Douglas Welton, R-Payson.

"You see glass in the landfill, and it sits there forever and ever and ever and ever, and it doesn't ever come out," he told members of the Utah Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Interim Committee on Wednesday.

That's why he's seeking to increase glass recycling options in the state. Welton presented the committee with a preliminary version of a bill he intends to run in 2027, which would create a restricted account for grant and education programs for glass recycling.

It would help add more collection containers, while also improving public education, glass transportation and access for rural communities — many of which currently do not have glass recycling options.

"The goal is to make it easier to collect glass and transport it to processors to put the material back into productive use," he said. "Glass recycling is one of those things that goes into the (circular) economy."

Utah's North Capitol building predicament inspired Welton and Sen. Derrin Owens, R-Fountain Green, to run a bill that called for a study of glass recycling in Utah, which cleared the Utah Legislature unanimously last year.

That report, released in September 2025, found that Utah has a fairly robust glass recycling "ecosystem," but mostly in urban areas. Nearly half of counties had no access — largely in rural areas.

"One of the barriers and reasons for that is it's expensive to transport the glass material, and it gets more expensive the further you are from the recycling facility," said Stevie Norcross, now the deputy director of the Utah Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control, at the time.

That could be corrected by two things. One would be more collection bins, which could be placed at Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services stores, Welton said.

Utah has over 50 state-run liquor stores, along with over 100 "package agencies" all across the state, and the ones that have recycling have been extremely efficient at collecting glass since first offering that service in 2018.

The other would be coordinating with the Utah Inland Port Authority, which plans to have satellite sites across the state, to transport glass to recycling facilities, he added.

It would seek to make sure glass is recycled "when appropriate and cost-effective," Welton explained. He believes it won't fix housing affordability, but could help reduce costs tied to construction, as the 2025 report noted a large chunk of glass recycling goes toward making fiberglass building insulation.

"It doesn't make housing cheaper, but it goes into insulation and things like that," he said.

Members of the committee saw the benefits, but they had issues with the bill as currently written. They wanted more clarity on how certain components, like the education program, would get funded.

They also suggested rewording some of the language to suggest partnerships with the Port Authority rather than require them, while also checking with the state rules committee to make sure some of the language passes muster.

Welton said he'd prefer a system that leans toward incentives, education and encouragement rather than mandates, when pressed by Rep. Thomas Peterson, R-Brigham City.

Utah is currently studying recycling tied to solar panels, following a study approved by the Utah Legislature earlier this year, another issue brought up in the meeting. A final report tied to that is expected by July 2027, targeting ways to address older solar panels as they near the end of their lifespan.

As for Welton's proposed bill, he jotted notes as the committee offered suggestions.

The upcoming legislative session begins Jan. 19, 2027.