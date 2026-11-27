Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

In certain meaty corners of social media, you can find beauty influencers, fitness buffs and ancestral-eating paleo bros popping pricey pills packed with pulverized pancreas — plus liver, kidney, heart, testicles, ovaries, thyroid and more.

The burgeoning array of organ supplements — mostly culled from cows but also some bison and elk — claim a wide variety of benefits that includes more energy, mental clarity, increased immunity, clearer skin, better vision and a boosted sex drive.

Pills marketed for men are supposed to increase testosterone, fertility and stamina. Those for women say they will balance hormones and make periods more regular and less painful.

And the supplements all come with the same big bonus: You do not have to eat liver or Rocky Mountain oysters to reap the gains. Just swallow two to six pills a day, and you're set, the marketing promises.

Are the claims too good to be true? Probably. Here's what's known — and more importantly, what isn't.

The offal truth

Though used in cuisines around the world, organ meats — also known as offal — are not particularly popular in the United States. That's too bad, according to fans.

Offal is incredibly nutrient dense, said dietitian Lily Nichols, who recommends it in her book "Real Food for Pregnancy: The Science and Wisdom of Optimal Prenatal Nutrition." "You get a lot of nutrition from even a small serving of organ meats," she said.

Indeed, 3 ounces of cooked ground beef — about what you would find in a single smash burger — contain 2.2 milligrams of iron, 0.15 milligrams of riboflavin (the name for vitamin B2) and 2.2 micrograms of vitamin B12, which is nearly as much as is recommended for adults in a day.

The same amount of cooked beef liver contains more than twice the iron (5.6 milligrams), 19 times the riboflavin (2.91 milligrams) and 27 times the B12 (60 micrograms).

B vitamins are important for making red blood cells and extracting energy from the food you eat. Iron is crucial for ensuring that red blood cells can deliver oxygen all around the body.

Liver is also packed with vitamin A, which supports healthy skin and vision. Typically, men require 900 micrograms per day, and women are supposed to get 700 micrograms daily, or 1,300 micrograms while breastfeeding. Just 3 ounces of beef liver contain 8,020 micrograms.

There is no doubt that organ meats are highly nutritious. There is plenty of doubt, however, that you get that same nutrition from eating organ meat supplements. And there is little to no quality research on the effects of such supplements on the human body.

A dose of blind faith

Putting meat in a pill typically involves removing water through freeze-drying it and pulverizing it into a powder. But there is no standard, agreed-upon way of doing so, said Dr. Pieter Cohen, an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and leader of the Cambridge Health Alliance Supplement Research Program, which studies supplement safety.

"There are no rules, laws or anything that says it needs to be a certain part of the animal, dried in a certain way, concentrated a certain way. It's completely up to the manufacturer," Cohen said. "You don't know how they transformed it from the animal into this powder that you're putting into your mouth."

The US Food and Drug Administration does not oversee how supplements are made, so there is no process for catching contamination or knowing whether nutrients were lost in the manufacturing, he said. Consumers must rely on blind faith that the capsules contain the ingredients and nutrients claimed on the package, he said.

A 2020 study of 49 beef liver supplements found that the majority did not include on the label which vitamins and minerals they contained or in what quantities. When CNN reviewed a dozen products currently on the market, none stated their nutrient contents.

If a supplement contains little or none of the nutrients it promises, it may just be a waste of money.

On the other side of the spectrum, a pill could contain much more of a given nutrient than you need, which may pose a problem for people who take several supplements a day, said Lee Cotton, a dietitian based in Stuart, Florida. Today's social media term of art for this practice is "supplement stacking."

"If somebody's taking something for their hair and nails, and then they're taking something for immune function and then they introduce this organ supplement into their regimen — all of those micronutrients can add up," Cotton said, and even push into dangerous territory. Of course, people get nutrients from their food, too.

While some vitamins, such as B2 and B12, are water soluble, meaning that you will mostly pee out what you can't use, others accumulate in the body. For example, vitamin A, which is abundant in liver meat, can build to toxic levels in your liver. Overuse during pregnancy can lead to birth defects. (Nichols recommends pregnant women have no more than 6 ounces of liver a week.)

Vitamin A toxicity can happen if a person regularly takes in excess of 10,000 international units per day, according to the Mayo Clinic. The 8,020 micrograms in 3 ounces of liver equal about 27,000 IU.

The San Francisco-based blood-testing company Superpower estimates that there is the equivalent of about 0.4 ounces of liver in a daily regimen of six 500 milligram capsules. That much liver would contain in the neighborhood of 1,000 IU, which should be safe. But even if companies print nutrient information on the bottle, there is no way for the average consumer to confirm the accuracy.

Organ meat for beginners

Nutrition experts agree that most Americans don't need supplements and can get the nutrients they need from a healthy diet that includes a variety of low-fat protein, fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains.

Cotton said she recommends B12 for people who are older than 65, or who don't eat meat (though she does not suggest taking it in desiccated bovine form). She also stressed that it is important to talk to your doctor before adding any supplements to your routine.

If your diet does not include organ meats, but you're interested in dipping your toes into the offal world, Nichols recommends mixing 1 or 2 ounces of chicken liver pâté into a pound of ground beef when making chili or meatloaf.

"Chicken liver is milder than beef liver," she said, "and the pâté mixes right in."

As for some supplement claims that ingesting testicles is good for male virility or that ovary and uterus can balance a woman's hormones, the experts agreed the evidence is not there. "That's just magical thinking," Cohen said.