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CNN — New York (CNN) — Nike CEO Elliott Hill is clear-eyed about his company's problems, bluntly telling a packed room at the company's first investor event in a decade: "We're not where we want to be."

Nike, the company behind the iconic "Just Do It" slogan, Air Jordan and other trailblazing shoes that changed distance running, was once the envy of the athletic footwear and apparel industry.

Now, it's rolling out a comeback plan as the stock hovers at a 13-year low and the company is steeped in a several-year streak of flat or declining sales as consumers switch to trendier sportswear brands. Employees are also bracing for another wave of layoffs next year, marking the fourth round since Hill took the top job in 2024.

Nike's problems are largely "self-inflicted," according to Joseph Civello, a research analyst for Truist Securities, pointing toward its strategy shift a few years ago under its previous CEO. Nike began selling its shoes and apparel on its own website and stores rather than relying on outside retailers. (Hill has reversed those plans.)

"That led them to a very complacent state, where they were launching the same product over and over again, and weren't really innovating," he told CNN, adding that since Nike was no longer close to its retail partners, it was slow to notice sales slipping. The problem was masked, he said, because "the same old Jordans were selling extremely well."

With Nike absent from the shelves at traditional retailers, sales of smaller competitors surged, like Brooks Running, On or Salomon. While those brands are still "ankle biters" in terms of market share compared to Nike, Civello doesn't expect them to give up those gains as they've innovated well and tapped into social media to reach consumers.

Still, Hill is optimistic about the future of the world's largest sportswear company.

"We have a growing market, more ways to serve athletes and advantages built over decades," he said.

The plan

Nike's plan focuses on improving innovation and strengthening relationships with individual athletes and communities, such as a newly inked deal with Formula 1. It's also developing a faster supply chain to be more responsive to trends.

The company will also emphasize products for performance sports, like running, training and basketball, as well as reimagining its products from its Nike Sportswear, Jordan and Converse brands.

However, Nike says any benefit from the turnaround is years away.

Nike forecasts revenue will stay flat or even decline for another two years before growth returns. The company then expects $5 billion in additional revenue by 2031 from improvements in its performance sports and sportswear brands.

"We're getting the marketplace back to a healthier position," Hill said. "Much of the pressure that we face comes from a handful of classic footwear franchises coming down from their peak."

Collective sales of its franchise shoes like Nike's Air Jordan 1, Air Force 1 and Converse's Chuck Taylors have fallen about 50% in the past few years, from $13 billion in 2024 to a projected $6 billion next year.

"Clearly, this is a significant headwind to our business," said Chief Financial Officer Dave Denton. "And, importantly, it's taught us a lesson about the downside of being over reliant on a few key products."

For the Jordan brand, that means reducing the number of shoes Nike sells to make the brand feel special again. Hill said the company will also strengthen its "position in the cities and the communities that shape basketball and street culture" to compete with New Balance and Skechers.

Converse, which has been rumored in recent months to be on the block, will also be repositioned to focus on its connection with Chuck Taylor and Jack Purcell's original designs.

The company's overseas business is also getting a reset.

Nike's business in China has sputtered, with sales falling from about $8 billion in 2021 to $6 billion this year as customers turn to domestic Chinese brands like Anta and Li-Ning. Nike also hasn't kept up with popular livestream shopping networks that flog their competitor's products. In response, Nike will design more of its designs within the country and increase its live streaming.

"Local competitors are moving with speed and fluency," said Cathy Sparks, Nike's vice president and general manager of its China business. "Our marketplace and our model have not kept pace and our results show it."

India, however, is a bright spot. Nike expects to triple its business there in the next five years with an emphasis on running, training and new cricket gear ahead of the sport's return to the 2028 summer Olympics.

Will it work?

Not everyone is convinced the plan will succeed.

For Truist's Civello, Nike's targets are more optimistic than he'd hoped for, especially since it expects a few more years of sales struggles.

"Who knows what's going to be popular in five years?" he said. "It's a lot to say that a brand as big as Nike that has had the problems it's had for the past few years can outpace the market in terms of growth."

Plus, the onslaught of competitors isn't expected to cool down either, added Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail.

"There's a lot of skepticism over whether Nike can course correct, and that's underpinned by a view that it may have to accept that its market share will never get back to previous heights because the trading and competitive environment is so different than it once was," he told CNN.

Wall Street shares that skepticism. Nike shares fell after Hill's plans were revealed, but have since rebounded. The stock is down more than 40% since the beginning of the year.

Hill believes the "strength is already inside Nike. Now is the time to unleash our full potential."