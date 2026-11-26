Estimated read time: Less than a minute ×Most recent News storiesHeavy rain, wind and flooding plague much of US on Thanksgiving holidayBenjamin Franklin impersonator in Boston arrested, arraigned in full costumeBallet West Academy director releases worship album arranged for ballet classMore stories you may be interested in Harvest Arts Market supports vendors while preparing community members for the holidays Why Utah's Hogle Zoo is adding a $40 parking fee — for a few days 2 men charged with stealing cufflinks, clock, in break-in at British royal couple's home