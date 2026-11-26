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CNN — New York (CNN) — Strauss Zelnick strides on to the gym floor at 6:30 a.m. for a strength-training workout with the Program, the exercise group in New York City he created. He inspects each station, making sure the weights, repetitions and timing match the circuit he designed the night before.

The 69-year-old CEO of Take-Two Interactive — the parent company behind Grand Theft Auto — is not a natural athlete. He was skinny well into his 30s. But Zelnick became a fitness fanatic, transformed his body and created the Program more than a decade ago. He typically exercises twice a day, using workouts as business and mentoring meetings.

I have seen Zelnick's relentless personal discipline up close. I knew him when I was a kid 25 years ago, and I've started working out with him and the Program over the last couple of years.

Zelnick's quest for perfection offers a window into Take-Two's unusual strategy for Grand Theft Auto VI.

The last installment of the Grand Theft Auto series came out 13 years ago. Most entertainment companies might have forced out a sequel long before, bowing to market pressure.

But Zelnick doesn't believe in doing things halfway. He was willing to endure three public delays on Grand Theft Auto VI, investor and fan angst, and sky-high expectations in pursuit of delivering something "exceptional."

"Consumers are not okay with okay," he said in an interview with gaming site IGN last year. "Good is the new bad."

The strategy worked. Grand Theft Auto VI is poised to become the highest-earning intellectual property in entertainment history, eclipsing recent cultural phenomena like Taylor Swift's Eras tour and The Odyssey.

Getting out of the way

I reach out to Zelnick for advice on health, exercise and my career every couple months. He responds almost immediately — as he does for anyone who seeks him out — even if it's the morning of the Grand Theft Auto VI launch to decline my interview request for this article.

Zelnick does not make video games or play them. It's hard to imagine him with a controller in his hands.

Instead, he is considered a master of identifying and managing highly creative people, with all their promise, brilliance and frustrations. He does this by creating corporate stability and giving them freedom to build great art. And then staying out of their way.

Zelnick is not Jeff Bezos getting "heavily involved" in casting decisions about James Bond.

"He knows what he knows, and he's respectful of what he doesn't," said Jennifer Kolbe, the head of publishing at Rockstar Games, which makes Grand Theft Auto.

It's a management style Zelnick learned as a Hollywood wunderkind, the description of him that appeared in early public profiles in the 1990s.

Intensely ambitious, Zelnick earned dual law and business degrees at Harvard before leaving his 20s. He became the head of Twentieth Century Fox by 32 and CEO of music recording giant BMG's North America division by 37.

Zelnick took control of Take-Two in 2007, when the company was on the brink of bankruptcy, under criminal investigation, and trading around $11 a share. (It's at roughly $220 now.)

"A lot of us at Rockstar worked within that mess at Take-Two," said Kolbe, who has been at the company since 1996. "We stick by the premise that if (he) is going provide that stability, we're going to provide hits."

Rockstar's turnover is low, and roughly one in five employees has stayed with the company for more than a decade. (Rockstar has also been accused of firing dozens of employees to prevent them from unionizing. The company has said the firings were for misconduct.)

Take-Two focused early under Zelnick on building out a handful of blockbuster franchises, including Red Dead Redemption, rather than churning out a constant stream of new games.

"I've always believed the right strategy for an entertainment company is a limited number of very high-quality titles," Zelnick told the website GamesBeat in 2008.

Thousands of developers, artists, designers and other staff worked on Grand Theft Auto VI. Analysts estimated it will cost more than $1 billion — the most expensive video game ever — though Take-Two has not disclosed the figure.

The mega-project stands out in an entertainment industry that has lost its appetite for expensive, time-consuming ventures.

Most companies cut costs, shorten production cycles and try to pump out more with fewer resources to meet the pressures of Wall Street. Cautious corporate executives manage based on quarterly earnings targets or their own ideas about a movie script.

"GTA VI is what happens when you provide the necessary financial resources to allow talented individuals to do their best work," said Joost van Dreun, a professor at NYU Stern who studies gaming and tech. "There are few publishers that can stomach either the time horizon or the budget."

The Program

Zelnick brings his obsession with structure to the gym.

The Program trains in several high-end gyms around New York City a few times a week, everything paid for by Zelnick. Attending a workout requires only an invitation from one of the group's roughly 300 members, a broad range from college students to executives in their 70s.

His Program crew shows up year after year. People come to get in an hour-long workout and for the camaraderie. But they also go to develop a relationship with Zelnick, who has said he spends a quarter of his time mentoring and coaching.

Zelnick is loyal, like when he recommended his shoulder surgeon to me nine minutes after I emailed him last November — "I've done endless research. No one else" — and reached out after the operation and during rehab. His quiet intensity can be intimidating, but I've found him surprisingly warm and self-deprecating.

Zelnick's motivation behind the Program is to build community, said Dan Harris, the host of the 10% Happier podcast and Zelnick's close friend. His mother died when he was 10, his father abandoned the family and he was raised by his aunt and uncle.

"What I see him doing with the Program is re-creating family," Harris said. "The high standards and systems he puts in place are structures to create connection."

Zelnick designs most of the circuits, even when he's on the road. After going over each station in person, he calls the group together. Everyone introduces themselves by name. Then Zelnick announces the exercises, time per station and number of reps. "Let's go, team."

The workout begins promptly at 6:45 a.m. Like a trainer, he cheers you on and lets you know if you're doing the wrong exercise or your form has slipped.

But in a group Zelnick created and oversees, he delegates. One person leads the equipment setup. Another emails the weekly schedule out on Fridays. Someone else designs every workout playlist, with a heavy dose of Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire."

Zelnick seems almost incapable of small talk during the sessions, unless it's to ask how you like the workout. He is locked in, constantly moving to achieve the next level.