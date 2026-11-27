Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

HURRICANE, Washington County — There are few things on Utah's roadways that bring smiles to people's faces, and Michael Anderson is keeping the good times rolling by helping to rebuild old Volkswagen buses.

"There are no bad days when you're driving a Volkswagen bus," Anderson told KSL while standing in front of one of his prized passions: a 1963 VW bus.

That bus also sports another one of his prized possessions: the official Utah "VW" license plate.

Michael Anderson is a mechanic who works on old VW buses out of his shop in Hurricane. He is also restoring a 1963 VW bus for himself. (Photo: Arianne Brown)

"That's my pride and joy right here," he said, pointing at what he called his "dirty piñata" bus. It has not yet received a paint job — something he said he has no plans to do.

"Fifteen years ago, ... I learned how to go onto the DMV website and hunt for personalized plates," he said. "'VW' happened to be available. I don't know how that was, but I closed down shop, sent everybody home, ran across town to the DMV and applied for the plate."

Three months later, the plate showed up, and Anderson has had the coveted VW license plate ever since. It now rests on the back of his 1963 bus.

At the time, Anderson was working at his wife's insurance office and rebuilding VW buses part-time at his shop, DUBFAB, LLC in Hurricane, where he installs custom static and air ride suspensions. He said his love of the classic car stemmed from growing up in Pasadena, California, in the 1980s and '90s.

"If you were poor, you had a Volkswagen," he said. "That's all anybody could afford was a $500 Volkswagen Bug, and anybody that had a Bug wished they had a bus. And so, as a kid, we all wanted these."

Influenced by the lowrider scene in Los Angeles, Anderson said he wanted the exact model he currently owns since he was 15. That chance didn't come until 2018 — after several years of working on them — when he found one in a field in Fredonia, Arizona, which he was able to purchase for $8,000.

Michael Anderson is a mechanic who works on old VW buses out of his shop in Hurricane. He is also restoring a 1963 VW bus for himself. (Photo: Michael Anderson)

There may have been another reason Anderson was drawn to VW buses. As he pointed out on the front of his 1963 model, the logo — which he flipped upside down — now reads "MA" for Michael Anderson.

"Most people don't notice," he said.

Michael Anderson is a VW bus mechanic out of Hurricane. He is restoring his own 1963 bus, which he has flipped the VW logo to make an "MA" for Michael Anderson. (Photo: Arianne Brown)

He keeps the VW logo right-side up for all of his clients, who he said are often grandparents hoping to restore the vehicles as fun cars to drive their grandchildren around in.

"A lot of my clients are 50- and 60-year-olds who have grandkids now, and they want to get these restored and take their grandkids in it to go get some ice cream," he said. "That's like the No. 1 request that I get: 'I want to take my grandkids cruising around in this and go get a treat.'

"We can take (them). We can put (them) back on the road. We can paint (them). We can do all that jazz. It's about the smiles per mile."

Anderson is giving even more miles to his clients by lowering suspension or providing an air ride for more of a modern drivetrain to keep up with the freeway speeds.

"These things went 50 miles an hour from the factory and you can't drive that slow on the freeway anymore, so we beef them up so you can keep up," he said.

Michael Anderson is a mechanic who builds and installs custom suspension products for VW buses only out of his shop DUBFAB, LLC out of Hurricane. (Photo: Michael Anderson)

Even with all the smiles and added miles, Anderson admitted that these "hippie vans" are very "temperamental."

"We make jokes that we love and hate these things 'cause they're temperamental," he said. "You can get them all brand new and running perfectly fine one day, and the next day they can break down on you for some unknown random thing. So, it's a real love-hate relationship. But even on the bad days when the cars break down, there are no bad days driving a Volkswagen bus; it's just all an adventure."

Anderson is a one-man show with a long waiting list for potential clients, but he said he's in it for the long haul.

"You could never leave the gas station without someone coming up and talking to you about (your bus) or how they rode in one or had one when they were a kid," he said. "There's no other car anywhere that gets the love and attention that these get.

"They're just something that everybody has a love for, and it's the reason that they're still around."