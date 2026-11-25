OGDEN — Weber County leaders will be scrutinizing the future of the Weber County Sheriff's Office's cooperative agreement with federal immigration authorities, focus of increasingly vocal concern by immigrant advocates pressing for its end.

"Please understand that we take your concerns and your questions very seriously. This is one of our top priorities we'll be addressing over the next two to three weeks," Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer said Tuesday evening, after more than 20 people addressed commissioners on the issue, most of them critical of the accord.

Many of those speaking during a public hearing at Tuesday's Weber County Commission meeting said that immigrants who don't pose a threat to the community are facing detention and deportation as part of the ongoing immigration crackdown. They charged that the sheriff's office accord with Immigration and Customs Enforcement is aiding the process.

"They are not going after the worst of the worst, as the sheriff has claimed," said Amy Wicks, one of the many Weber County residents who spoke out on Tuesday. "Our decent, hardworking neighbors are being targeted. This is not making our community safer. It needs to stop."

Froerer didn't state a stance one way or another on the sheriff's office's accord with ICE, known as a 287(g) accord. But in the context of the criticism from those who spoke out, lauded the diversity of Weber County and Ogden, where Latinos account for more than 30% of the population.

"We welcome diversity in this community. That's what makes us strong. That's what, in my opinion, separates Weber County from some other counties that I see across the state," he said. "So it's my intent that we embrace that diversity and look at this policy in more detail and answer your questions."

'We're following the laws'

Weber County Sheriff Ryan Arbon, for his part, offered a strong defense of the county's 287(g) agreement with ICE. Eleven Utah counties in all have 287(g) accords with ICE, along with a handful of police departments.

"The county should absolutely not get rid of it," he said Wednesday, a day after Tuesday's meeting, which he didn't attend. The Weber County Sheriff's Office is one of several sheriff's offices and other law enforcement agencies in Utah with 287(g) accords, a tool in the ongoing immigration crackdown that's designed to aid ICE officials in locating immigrants in the country illegally.

One of the chief criticisms of 287(g) accords and the immigration crackdown in general seems to be that immigrants without criminal records are being rounded up as part of the effort. President Donald Trump had stressed the importance of the crackdown as a means of removing immigrants with serious criminal records, "the worst of the worst."

Some of those who spoke out Tuesday, though, noted the case of a Chilean couple, parents of an infant, stopped last month by Weber County Sheriff's Office officials because the car they were traveling in had canceled or suspended registration. While they didn't have criminal records, ICE officials were called in after neither could produce a driver's license. They were later detained by immigration officials for overstaying their 90-day visa by more than two years.

ICE data compiled by the Deportation Data Project, moreover, shows that 45.1% of immigrant detainees in Utah last July had convictions for violent or non-violent crimes and that 54.9% did not have criminal convictions. Just 2.6% of detainees in the period had convictions for violent crimes.

Arbon, though, argued that law enforcement agencies can't pick and choose which laws to enforce, including laws pertaining to immigration.

"When do we get to decide which laws are for us and which are not? I mean, the laws have been enacted. We're following the laws. Every single one of our stops are legal and lawful," he said. "If they're here on a visa, and they're not complying with the visa, does that mean because they haven't committed a crime while they've been here that (they) all of a sudden don't have to comply with the law?"

He said two Weber County Sheriff's Office deputies take part in the cooperative efforts with ICE under the county's 287(g) task force model agreement, distinct from cooperative efforts with corrections officials. They only contact ICE when they come across suspected immigrants in the country illegally in the normal course of their duties. They don't specifically search out immigrants.

'They are everyday people'

Whatever the case, while one speaker at Tuesday's meeting defended the sheriff's office's 287(g) accord, 20-plus people criticized it, many calling for an end to it.

Kelly Quiroz noted, with chagrin, the case of the Chilean couple. "These were not violent criminals, as we were led to believe the focus of this agreement to be. They were a young family with no criminal record," she said.

Moreover, she questioned the notion of local law enforcement working with federal immigration officials.

"I recognize that immigration laws exist and must be administered, but Weber County is not required to lend its own deputies and resources to every aspect of federal immigration enforcement, especially those that separate families. This is injustice," she said.

Read more:

Voces de Utah Looking for more news from Utah's Latino community? Visit our Voces de Utah section for more stories, events and features.

C.J. Hernandez, a Democrat who won election earlier this month to a post in the Utah Senate that represents part of Weber County, said the sheriff's office's cooperative agreement with ICE is causing "a lot of stress and fear" in the community.

"I request the termination of Weber County's 2879g) agreement," she said. "Once we know better, we do better, and I ask for that from you."

Cirilo Franco warned that the county's accord with ICE has prompted some to lose trust in the sheriff's office. He also spoke of the humanity of those being detained.

"They're my family. They're my friends. They are young parents with newborn children," Franco said. "They're mothers, they're fathers. They are everyday people who are simply trying to make ends meet and provide a better future for their children and for themselves."