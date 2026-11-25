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SALT LAKE CITY — Marie Cornwall joined a contingent of other immigrant advocates at Salt Lake City International Airport on Tuesday, hoping to convey her opposition to the regular Immigration and Customs Enforcement flights of immigrant detainees in and out of the facility.

Coming ahead of Thanksgiving, she also aimed to draw a contrast between the spirit of the season and what she views as the inhumane treatment of immigrants caught up in the ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration. ICE deported nearly 500,000 immigrants in fiscal year 2026, a record.

"Because it was Thanksgiving, we also wanted to bring attention to all the families that have been separated and won't be able to have Thanksgiving together," she said. "So it's no ICE flights and protect families."

The demonstration, one of many planned by activists at airports around the country in connection with Thanksgiving to draw attention to ICE flights, occurred in a designated free speech area in the baggage claim area of the airport. The participants sang and held signs, drawing the looks of travelers and, occasionally, reaction, similar to a demonstration at the airport last August.

"Keep up the good work," shouted one woman.

"They're illegal," another man responded.

Immigrant advocates gathered at the Salt Lake airport on Tuesday to protest immigrant detainee flights in and out of the facility, same as planned protests at other U.S. airports. (Photo: Tim Vandenack, KSL)

In Salt Lake City, the ICE flights, which are handled by chartered carriers and have been occurring since at least April, come and go from the general aviation area of the airport, not the main terminal. They're meant to haul immigrant detainees to detention facilities around the country and to deport them as part of the ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration, according to ICE.

However, foes like Cornwall and Jane Bryner, who also took part in Tuesday's demonstration, view them as callous and another indicator of what they see as the excessive action of immigration authorities. The detainees typically arrive at the general aviation area of the airport in vans and then are led up boarding stairs into the airplanes hauling them, shackled at the wrists and ankles.

"It's devastating really ... especially when you see these older gentlemen that are just struggling to get up the stairs," said Bryner, who's witnessed the loading of airplanes numerous times from behind a chain-link fence. "They're being shackled. Their ... rights are being ignored, and their dignity is being ignored."

She suspects most don't have criminal records and that ICE moves them around to make it harder for them to communicate with their lawyers.

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Sue Widdison also took part in Tuesday's demonstration with plastic shackles around her wrists and ankles to demonstrate what the detainees face. "This is actually how they are shackled, but not out of plastic," she said.

Immigrant advocates gathered at the Salt Lake airport on Tuesday to protest immigrant detainee flights in and out of the facility. Sue Widdison took part, wearing plastic shackles to simulate the metal shackles detainees wear on boarding the flights. (Photo: Tim Vandenack, KSL)

She travels to the airport to view and document the ICE flights as many as three times a week. More than 129 flights have gone out of Salt Lake City in 2026, handled by four airlines, according to TJ Young, who has closely tracked the ICE air travel.

"They are being treated like chattel," Widdison said. She thinks one of the goals of the flights is "creating terror" in the immigrant community.