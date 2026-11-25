SALT LAKE CITY — A famous Los Angeles restaurant is closing its only Utah location.

El Cholo, which holds a claim of being the oldest Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles, announced on Tuesday that it is shutting down its location in Salt Lake City's Sugar House neighborhood. Wednesday marks its last day in operation.

"While our time in Salt Lake City has been shorter than we hoped, we will always be grateful for the memories we made here," owners of the restaurant wrote in a parting message.

El Cholo first opened in 1923, and its original location remains in Los Angeles's Mid City. It has since added five other California locations.

Then, in 2023, ownership celebrated the restaurant's centennial by expanding outside of California for the first time. It opened a location at 2166 S. 900 East, achieving a goal set out by the grandson of the restaurant's founders.

Ron Salisbury, who took over operations of the family business in 1966, explained to KSL that he attended BYU in the 1950s and owns a second home in Utah. His goal was to bring a piece of his family's legacy to the state.

"Utah checked off a whole bunch of boxes," he said at the time.

It's unclear what led to the decision to close, which was not disclosed in the restaurant's parting message.

Rising costs, from both operational and rental standpoints, along with labor shortages and other challenges, have led to many restaurant closures, Forbes reported earlier this year.

Many customers responded to Tuesday night's post by thanking El Cholo for its brief stay in Sugar House. Some hoped that another opportunity could emerge elsewhere in Utah.

"We loved you guys so much. I'm sorry to see you go," one person wrote.

Bringing El Cholo to Utah was "something that meant so much" to Salisbury, who is now 93, El Cholo wrote on Tuesday.

"To everyone who came in for a meal, celebrated a special occasion with us or simply gave us a chance, thank you," it added. "We also want to thank our wonderful Salt Lake City team for all of their hard work and dedication."