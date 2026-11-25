Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

It's Thanksgiving weekend in the United States, which is a prime time to reunite with family and friends and eat some good food.

It's also an opportunity to pool TV subscriptions and binge on some sports.

The NFL, NBA, NHL and college football and basketball all have premium matchups over the next five days and they'll be broadcast on everything from Netflix to Prime Video to regular cable networks.

Here's a look at some of the highlights:

(All times EST)

The highlights

— NFL: Green Bay at Los Angeles Rams, 8 p.m., Netflix: It's a big game for these NFC teams, both 6-4 and really needing a win for postseason positioning. The Jordan Love vs. Matthew Stafford quarterback showdown is one of many intriguing storylines to kick off the NFL's Week 12 schedule.

Others to watch

— NCAA Men's Basketball: No. 10 UConn vs. No. 16 Duke in Las Vegas, 7 p.m., Prime Video

— NBA: Tripleheader with Miami at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m., San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m. all on ESPN.

— NHL: Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., TNT/tru TV

The highlight

— NFL: Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m., CBS and Kansas City at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m., NBC: The league did well with its Thanksgiving slate, with two of the three games featuring matchups with playoff implications. The Bears and Lions are both 8-2 and the winner will take control of a loaded NFC North. The Bills and Chiefs look like the two best teams in the AFC and it's always fun when Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes share the field.

Others to watch

— NFL: Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:30 p.m., FOX

— NCAA Football: TCU at No. 9 Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN

— NCAA Men's Basketball: Arkansas at No. 11 Michigan State, 4:30 p.m., CBS

The highlight

— NFL: Denver at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., Prime Video: The Broncos go for their seventh straight win as they try to keep pace with the Chiefs at the top of the AFC West. The Steelers hope a home upset can spark a turnaround after losing two straight.

Others to watch

— NCAA Football: Nebraska at No. 13 Iowa, noon, CBS, No. 20 Florida at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC, No. 5 Texas at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., ABC

— NBA: Miami at New York, 7 p.m. and Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m. on Prime Video

— NCAA Men's Basketball: Villanova at No. 12 Kansas, 5 p.m. ESPN2

— NHL: Dallas at St. Louis, 2 p.m., NHL Network

The highlights

— NCAA Football: Michigan at No. 25 Ohio State, noon, FOX, No. 18 Louisville at Kentucky, noon ESPN2, No. 15 USC at No. 10 UCLA, 3:30 p.m. CBS, Auburn at No. 6 Alabama, 7:30 p.m., ABC/Disney: Intriguing rivalry games dominate the weekend slate with playoff implications on the line for several teams.

Others to watch

— NBA: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV

— NCAA Women's Basketball: No. 5 Duke vs. No. 7 UConn in Boston, 7 p.m. Fox

The highlight

— NFL: Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m., FOX: The 49ers looked like the NFL's best team in their Sunday night beat down of the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. Now they will try to improve to 7-0 at home this season when they host the Seahawks, who are 6-4 and fighting to stay in the playoff hunt.

Others to watch

— NBA: Boston at San Antonio, 4 p.m., NBA TV

— NFL: Atlanta at Minnesota, 1 p.m., FOX and Las Vegas at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m. NBC

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