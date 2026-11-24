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American households are expected to pay more for Thanksgiving staples, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, marking the first price hike since 2022.

The average Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people will cost about $58.63, or $5.86 per person, according to the AFBF's annual survey. That's up 6.3% from last year but down from a record high of $64.05 in 2022.

AFBF volunteer shoppers check prices the first week of November, before lower prices take effect in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

Turkey, the centerpiece that makes up about 40% of Thanksgiving meal costs, had the largest price increase of all: The average price for a 16-pound frozen turkey is $23.68, up 10% from last year. Cranberries and milk are nearly 9% more expensive, dinner rolls are 7% more expensive and three pounds of sweet potatoes cost 5% more, according to AFBF data.

"The increase was not a terrible surprise to us … because we are in an inflated cost environment when it comes to the common denominator for all of these products, and that is the use of diesel," AFBF economist Cameron Castillo said.

Diesel prices are near record highs, with the national average at $5.81 a gallon on Monday, according to AAA. That affects a variety of production costs for farmers, on top of a turkey population recovering from the avian flu, Castillo said.

"Even though an American consumer might have to pay more in the grocery store… that should not be misconstrued as an economic benefit for the farmer, the rancher, or the grower," he said, noting that farmers are bearing the brunt of inflationary pressures.

A Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute analysis found that a meal for 10 will cost $78.93 this year, or down 0.4% from a year ago, including dessert. In Wells Fargo's analysis, turkey prices largely held steady, though some instances of turkey prices are "way up" from last year, according to chief agricultural economist Michael Swanson.

Major retailers and manufacturers have shown a willingness to absorb additional costs, Swanson said, because they're focused on maintaining sales volumes.

Thanksgiving on a budget

Americans are grappling with rising food costs and other inflationary pressures, with more than 50% of surveyed consumers saying inflation is affecting their plans or budgets, according to a report from financial marketplace LendingTree. And 62% of potential hosts say they may need to borrow, with 18% planning to use buy now, pay later loans.

"A holiday meal can be expensive enough on its own. When you add credit card interest or other borrowing costs, that one day of celebrating can end up costing you for months afterward," said Matt Schulz, LendingTree's chief consumer finance analyst, in a statement.

Families might clip coupons and follow weekly discounts to save money, Castillo said.

Major grocers including Walmart, Target and Costco are also offering Thanksgiving meal bundles.

At Walmart, a meal for 10 costs about $35, or $3.50 per person, and has 18% more items than last year, including a turkey, corn muffin mix, cans of vegetables and russet potatoes. That's roughly 12% less expensive than last year.

Target's $30 meal for six includes turkey at 79 cents a pound, in addition to russet potatoes, cranberry sauce, green beans and other items. Last year, its meal was under $20 but included fewer items.

Costco, meanwhile, has offered a $200 meal for eight people. That includes 30 pounds of food, from turkey breast to pumpkin pie.

As for wealthier spenders, retailers "don't feel obligated to lower prices or even make much of an effort to give you value," Swanson said.

Retailers know wealthier shoppers want "convenience, flavor, variety, cachet, all those things," he told CNN. "The market is very, very segmented at this point in time."