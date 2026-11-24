Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

While you probably know that regular exercise is important for your health, could the timing and frequency of movement be as important as how much exercise you do?

Taking frequent, short walks throughout the day improved certain measures of blood sugar regulation more than completing the same amount of walking in one continuous session, according to a new study published in the journal Obesity.

Though the study involved just 30 participants, the findings raise questions about whether people who spend much of their day sitting should rethink how they incorporate movement into their routines.

To help us understand the research and its implications, I spoke with CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and clinical associate professor at George Washington University. She previously served as Baltimore's health commissioner.

CNN: Is it better to take several short walks or one long one?

Dr. Leana Wen: This trial involved 30 adults ages 18 to 45 with overweight or obesity who spent at least six hours daily sitting and mostly led sedentary lifestyles. Participants were randomly assigned to two groups. Both were instructed to walk briskly for 45 minutes a day, five days a week, for six weeks. One group completed the walking in a single continuous session; the other took approximately five-minute walking breaks every hour throughout the day. Researchers asked participants to maintain their usual diets and avoid intentionally losing weight.

The researchers assessed blood sugar regulation using laboratory tests and continuous glucose monitors, which measure glucose levels throughout the day. The team found that participants taking frequent walking breaks experienced greater improvements in some key measures of glucose regulation than those completing one longer walk.

For instance, the walking-breaks group increased the proportion of time their glucose remained within the study's target range of 70 to 140 milligrams per deciliter. That same group also experienced less fluctuation in glucose levels and more favorable results on a laboratory test measuring how efficiently the body clears glucose from the bloodstream.

The results are interesting, but it's also important to mention the study's limitations: There were only 30 participants, they were relatively young, and the intervention lasted just six weeks. People with chronic diseases were excluded, so the findings cannot be directly applied to people with heart disease, diabetes or other medical conditions.

The study also lacked a control group that continued sitting without adding exercise. Moreover, researchers did not control participants' meal timing or dietary composition during glucose monitoring, both of which can influence blood sugar measurements. And we don't know whether the observed changes translate into a lower risk of developing diabetes or other long-term complications. Larger studies involving more diverse populations and longer follow-up periods are needed to establish the sustained clinical benefits — if any — of this approach.

CNN: Why might several short walks be more beneficial for blood sugar regulation than one longer walk?

Wen: The researchers proposed several possible explanations. One involves how our muscles use glucose. When someone sits for hours, their muscles remain relatively inactive. Getting up to walk activates these muscles and increases blood flow, which helps deliver glucose to muscle tissue. Repeated walking breaks throughout the day could stimulate glucose uptake at frequent intervals and help the body maintain more stable blood sugar levels.

Another possibility is that walking breaks affect how fat tissue responds to insulin and processes nutrients, which could also influence blood sugar regulation. In addition, repeated muscle activity could stimulate the liver to release more glucose into the bloodstream to replace what muscles are using, resulting in a better compensatory response. The authors emphasized that the exact mechanism is not known, and future research can shed more light on the physiological reasons behind observed improvements.

CNN: Why is blood sugar regulation important, even for people who don't have diabetes?

Wen: Blood sugar naturally rises after meals as carbohydrates are digested. The pancreas releases insulin to help cells absorb glucose and bring blood sugar back toward its usual level. Problems arise when cells become resistant to insulin or the pancreas cannot produce enough insulin to compensate. Over time, these issues can lead to prediabetes and type 2 diabetes.

Chronically elevated blood sugar can damage blood vessels and nerves, increasing the risk of heart disease, kidney disease, vision loss and other complications. One measure used in the study is glucose variability, which describes how much blood sugar fluctuates throughout the day. Greater variability has been associated with adverse cardiovascular outcomes, particularly among people with diabetes.

CNN: Should people stop doing one long exercise session and opt for short workouts instead?

Wen: I would not advise people to abandon their regular workouts. This study compared two schedules for the same amount of brisk walking and measured specific aspects of glucose regulation. The research did not assess whether short walks or a long walk produces greater improvements in cardiovascular endurance, muscle strength or long-term disease prevention.

Sustained aerobic activity has established benefits for heart health, blood pressure, physical fitness and mental well-being. Strength training provides additional benefits, including preserving muscle mass and improving physical function.

To me, the practical takeaway is that everyone should incorporate movement throughout the day, including those who regularly exercise. Someone who goes to the gym in the morning but spends the next eight hours sitting at a desk can benefit from taking breaks to move. A daily workout and regular "exercise snacks" serve complementary purposes.

CNN: How often should people who sit for much of the day get up and move?

Wen: In this study, participants were instructed to take approximately five-minute brisk walks every hour. That's a terrific approach for people whose work involves prolonged sitting. They could set an hourly reminder, walk around their office or home, or take a brief walk outside between meetings.

The American Diabetes Association's 2026 guidelines recommend that people with diabetes or at risk of developing it interrupt prolonged sitting at least every 30 minutes. These breaks can include walking or other physical activities. The precise duration and frequency that produce the greatest benefits have not been established, but I think the most important thing is for people to figure out the routine that works best with their schedule.

CNN: What advice do you have for people who are just getting started with exercise?

Wen: For someone who has been inactive, I recommend starting with achievable changes. Try beginning with a five-minute walk after each meal, then gradually add another walk or increase the pace. People also can incorporate activity into existing routines by walking to accomplish nearby errands, choosing parking that's a little farther each time and opting for stairs over elevators.

Those with mobility limitations can consider seated exercises, water-based activities or other movements suited to their abilities. People with these limitations and other chronic medical conditions should discuss appropriate exercise plans with their clinicians. The most effective routine is one people can maintain consistently, with gradual increases in activity as their fitness improves, combined with short breaks during the day to reduce sedentary time.