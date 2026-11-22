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Mother Nature could crash Thanksgiving this year by bringing storms on the East and West coasts that will amplify king tide woes as they look to snarl travel and holiday plans.

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Both will deliver widespread impacts in the form of heavy rain, strong winds and severe coastal flooding. Impacts in the East will come mainly on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day while the West's will start later Monday. By midweek, tides could break records and threaten airports in the San Francisco Bay area.

Here's what to expect this week.

Impactful storm to rake up the East Coast

The East Coast's storm will get its act together Wednesday when it forms just off the Southeast. That gives travelers a window early this week to beat its worst impacts.

The new storm will be the second to traverse the East Coast since last week when the first set off disastrous flooding along Florida's Atlantic Coast. Some residents were still wading through floodwater over the weekend. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday the state has asked for an additional major disaster declaration to free up federal resources.

The Space Coast is forecast to dodge much of this week's rain, but swollen rivers could still take weeks to recede. The Florida State Guard and National Guard have positioned themselves to help with water rescues, food and water distribution and the placement of thousands of sandbags.

The storm brewing this week won't produce rainfall as extreme as last week's, but will coincide with the highest tides of the month and produce serious coastal flooding from the Carolinas northward. Rain could begin as early as Tuesday night in South Florida but the chances for a wet day in the Southeast and parts of the Carolinas really start to increase throughout the day Wednesday as the storm strengthens. Winds will also ramp up Wednesday across the region as the storm builds.

Major flooding is possible in Charleston, South Carolina, during Wednesday morning's high tide as winds drive already-swollen water levels even higher. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is also likely as far north as the Chesapeake Bay.

The storm will hit its stride Wednesday night, bringing soaking rain and gusty winds to the Carolinas, especially along the coast, as it moves north. Driving could be dangerous in both states with pockets of flash flooding possible. Areas from Charleston, South Carolina, north to North Carolina's Outer Banks are most at risk.

Winds will also start to ramp up Wednesday night north of the storm into more of the Mid-Atlantic and parts of the Northeast. Wednesday evening will also see wet and windy conditions expand into parts of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys and even some of the Midwest.

These could disrupt air travel for any last-minute passengers late Wednesday or on Thanksgiving anywhere from the Carolinas to the major hubs around New York City and potentially as far west as Chicago.

Drenching rain will arrive around sunrise on Thanksgiving in Washington, DC, and won't let up for much of the day. Rain should reach Philadelphia by the afternoon and New York City by late afternoon or evening.

Widespread flash flooding is unlikely for this busy portion of the Interstate 95 corridor Thanksgiving Day, but travel could be slow-going on roads as wind-driven rain falls and ponds.

Some areas from Virginia to New York's Long Island could deal with minor to moderate coastal flooding at each high tide Thursday, outside of any flash flooding concerns. Water could cover low-lying roads even without any rainfall.

In New York City, wind could put the giant balloons in the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in jeopardy. Widespread gusts of 25 to 35 mph are forecast across the New York area by Thursday morning.

City rules call for grounding the giant balloons if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or gusts top 34 mph. The question is whether winds along the Manhattan parade route reach those speeds between the 8:30 a.m. start and noon finish. We'll know more by midweek when the storm forms.

Farther north, Boston could have a breezy but largely dry Thanksgiving. Rain looks to hold off there until Thursday night, but it could become quite heavy overnight and into early Friday morning.

The drive home should turn drier around Washington, DC, by Friday, though it could still be gusty in spots. Rain and high-elevation snow showers could linger into Saturday in northern New England.

West Coast storms and coastal flooding

A potent storm swirling off the Northwest coast on Monday is already escalating coastal flooding concerns for the West Coast as king tides — exceptionally high tides that occur a few times each year — build.

The highest tides along the West Coast are expected Tuesday through Thanksgiving, and in some areas, they could challenge records.

These king tides would be concerning even without the rounds of rain and wind expected to impact the West Coast early this week. The first will drench parts of the Pacific Northwest late Monday. Winds will pick up in coastal and higher elevation areas south into parts of Northern California overnight.

By Tuesday, rain and wind will stretch from western Washington into California's Bay Area.

The Bay Area could pick up a quarter-inch to an inch of rain through Wednesday. Gusts could reach 40 mph along the coast and through some mountain passes. Extensive coastal flooding is the metro area's major concern as holiday travelers hit the roads and take to the sky.

A coastal flood warning is in effect there through Thanksgiving, with the greatest threat around each morning's high tides.

Wednesday morning is the time to watch. Water at the San Francisco tide gauge could come within inches of its 1983 record close to 11 a.m. PT. High tide can arrive up to 90 minutes later elsewhere in the bay.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie has urged residents to avoid nonessential travel through Wednesday afternoon. Officials at the San Francisco and Oakland airports, which are both along the bay and low-lying, say they are prepared for the high water.

A second storm is set to dive into the Northwest on Thanksgiving Day, bringing another batch of heavy rain to Washington and western Oregon along with some snow in the Cascades. That storm could linger in the region through Friday before pushing into the northern Rockies on Saturday.