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SALT LAKE CITY — Miami Dolphins safety Zayne Anderson had a career-day in Miami's Week 11 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The former Stansbury and BYU great recorded the first sack of his six-year NFL career and intercepted MVP-candidate Josh Allen. Anderson finished the day with 12 tackles and three passes defended to make a case for more playing time.

After spending several weeks playing mostly on special team, Anderson spent the afternoon making a case to be a larger part of the Dolphins defense.

He now has 27 stops this season after starting the day with 15 tackles in nine games this season.

Miami Dolphins (1-9)

Zayne Anderson, S, BYU/Stansbury High: Starting safety recorded 12 tackles, one sack, three passes defended, and an interception on defense

Zayne Anderson makes up for a missed opportunity earlier and gets an interception to prevent more potential points for the Bills. https://t.co/hfdwxW3zoh — Jason Sarney - Dolphins Wire (@Jason_Sarney) November 22, 2026

Buffalo Bills (9-1)

Cole Bishop, S, Utah: Starting safety recorded five tackles, a tackle for a loss, and one QB hit on defense

Starting safety recorded five tackles, a tackle for a loss, and one QB hit on defense Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah: Tight end was inactive for Week 11 with thumb and ankle injuries

Tight end was inactive for Week 11 with thumb and ankle injuries Jackson Hawes, TE, Highland High (via Georgia Tech): Reserve tight end played 16 snaps on offense

New Orleans Saints (3-7)

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon High: Emergency third QB for Week 11

Emergency third QB for Week 11 Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah: Starting receiver caught seven passes for 76 yards on offense

Starting receiver caught seven passes for 76 yards on offense Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton High: Starting safety made five tackles and recovered a fumble on defense

Starting safety made five tackles and recovered a fumble on defense Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho): Starting linebacker had five tackles on defense

Chicago Bears (8-2)

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Starting defensive back had seven tackles on defense

Starting defensive back had seven tackles on defense Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah: Reserve cornerback finished had four tackles and knocked down a pass on defense

Reserve cornerback finished had four tackles and knocked down a pass on defense Noah Sewell, LB, Orem High/Desert Hills High (via Oregon): Reserve linebacker recorded five tackles on defense

Tennessee Titans (1-9)

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton High: Reserve linebacker did not record a stat

Reserve linebacker did not record a stat Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Reserve safety played had one tackle while playing mostly on special teams

Reserve safety played had one tackle while playing mostly on special teams Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker was inactive for Week 11

Dallas Cowboys (5-6)

No locals on the active roster

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7)

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Reserve safety did not record a stat while playing mostly on special teams

Reserve safety did not record a stat while playing mostly on special teams Keionte Scott, CB, Snow College (via Miami): Starting defensive back had two tackles on defense

Detroit Lions (8-2)

Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High (via Oregon): Started at left tackle

Started at left tackle Sione Vaki, RB, Utah: Reserve running back carried once for minus one yard, caught one pass for seven yards on offense

Arizona Cardinals (3-8)

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Starting running back had 7 carries for 23 yards on offense

Starting running back had 7 carries for 23 yards on offense Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton High (via Stanford): Reserve receiver caught one pass for a 2-yard touchdown on offense

Kansas City Chiefs (8-2)

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU/Orem High: Starting guard played 67 snaps on offense

Starting guard played 67 snaps on offense Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State: Reserve receiver was targeted once on offense, made one tackle on special teams

Reserve receiver was targeted once on offense, made one tackle on special teams Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger High: Starting nose tackle recorded one tackle on defense

Starting nose tackle recorded one tackle on defense Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Kearns High (via Oregon): Reserve linebacker made three tackles while playing mostly on special teams

Reserve linebacker made three tackles while playing mostly on special teams Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High (via Notre Dame): Starting safety totaled three tackles and a tackle for a loss on defense

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4)

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East High (via Oklahoma State): Starting running back had nine carries for 28 yards, caught two passes for one yard on offense

Philadelphia Eagles (3-7)

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah/Timpview High: Reserve wide receiver and kick-return specialist returned four punts for 55 yards with a long of 17 yards on special teams

Baltimore Ravens (4-7)

Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU: Emergency third QB for Week 11

Carolina Panthers (5-5)

Brady Christensen, OG, BYU/Bountiful High: Remains on injured reserve (hamstring)

Remains on injured reserve (hamstring) Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Starting linebacker tallied four tackles and half a sack on defense

New York Jets (3-8)

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Reserve wide receiver caught one pass for five yards on offense

Los Angeles Chargers (1-9)

No locals on the active roster

Las Vegas Raiders (4-7)

Matt Gay, K, Utah/UVU/Orem High: Made his only field goal attempt from 28 yards and went 3-for-3 on extra points

Made his only field goal attempt from 28 yards and went 3-for-3 on extra points Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Starting cornerback had three tackles on defense

Starting cornerback had three tackles on defense Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Corner Canyon High (via Oregon): Reserve guard did not play a snap on offense

Denver Broncos (8 -2)

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah/Snow/Westlake High: Started at left tackle on offense

Started at left tackle on offense Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah: Inactive for Week 11

Inactive for Week 11 Karene Reid, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker had one tackle on special teams

Reserve linebacker had one tackle on special teams Caleb Lohner, TE, Utah: Inactive for Week 11

Inactive for Week 11 Jonah Elliss, LB, Utah: Placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury

Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3)

No locals on the active roster

New York Giants (6-3-1)

Jaxson Dart, QB, Corner Canyon/Roy High (via Ole Miss): Placed on season-ending injured reserve following knee surgery

Placed on season-ending injured reserve following knee surgery Jack Kelly, LB, BYU/Weber State/Kearns High: Reserve linebacker had one QB hit on defense

Minnesota Vikings (7-3)

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Reserve linebacker recorded one tackle on defense

Reserve linebacker recorded one tackle on defense Zemaiah Vaughn, DB, Utah: Reserve defensive back did not record a stat on special teams

San Francisco 49ers (9-1)

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Starting linebacker led 49ers with eight tackles, one pass break up, and one tackle for a loss on defense

Indianapolis Colts (3-8)

No locals on the active roster

Houston Texans (4-6)