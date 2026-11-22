Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes
SALT LAKE CITY — Miami Dolphins safety Zayne Anderson had a career-day in Miami's Week 11 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The former Stansbury and BYU great recorded the first sack of his six-year NFL career and intercepted MVP-candidate Josh Allen. Anderson finished the day with 12 tackles and three passes defended to make a case for more playing time.
After spending several weeks playing mostly on special team, Anderson spent the afternoon making a case to be a larger part of the Dolphins defense.
He now has 27 stops this season after starting the day with 15 tackles in nine games this season.
Miami Dolphins (1-9)
- Zayne Anderson, S, BYU/Stansbury High: Starting safety recorded 12 tackles, one sack, three passes defended, and an interception on defense
Buffalo Bills (9-1)
- Cole Bishop, S, Utah: Starting safety recorded five tackles, a tackle for a loss, and one QB hit on defense
- Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah: Tight end was inactive for Week 11 with thumb and ankle injuries
- Jackson Hawes, TE, Highland High (via Georgia Tech): Reserve tight end played 16 snaps on offense
New Orleans Saints (3-7)
- Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon High: Emergency third QB for Week 11
- Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah: Starting receiver caught seven passes for 76 yards on offense
- Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton High: Starting safety made five tackles and recovered a fumble on defense
- Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho): Starting linebacker had five tackles on defense
Chicago Bears (8-2)
- Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Starting defensive back had seven tackles on defense
- Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah: Reserve cornerback finished had four tackles and knocked down a pass on defense
- Noah Sewell, LB, Orem High/Desert Hills High (via Oregon): Reserve linebacker recorded five tackles on defense
Tennessee Titans (1-9)
- Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton High: Reserve linebacker did not record a stat
- Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Reserve safety played had one tackle while playing mostly on special teams
- Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker was inactive for Week 11
Dallas Cowboys (5-6)
- No locals on the active roster
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7)
- Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Reserve safety did not record a stat while playing mostly on special teams
- Keionte Scott, CB, Snow College (via Miami): Starting defensive back had two tackles on defense
Detroit Lions (8-2)
- Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High (via Oregon): Started at left tackle
- Sione Vaki, RB, Utah: Reserve running back carried once for minus one yard, caught one pass for seven yards on offense
Arizona Cardinals (3-8)
- Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Starting running back had 7 carries for 23 yards on offense
- Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton High (via Stanford): Reserve receiver caught one pass for a 2-yard touchdown on offense
Kansas City Chiefs (8-2)
- Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU/Orem High: Starting guard played 67 snaps on offense
- Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State: Reserve receiver was targeted once on offense, made one tackle on special teams
- Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger High: Starting nose tackle recorded one tackle on defense
- Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Kearns High (via Oregon): Reserve linebacker made three tackles while playing mostly on special teams
- Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High (via Notre Dame): Starting safety totaled three tackles and a tackle for a loss on defense
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4)
- Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East High (via Oklahoma State): Starting running back had nine carries for 28 yards, caught two passes for one yard on offense
Philadelphia Eagles (3-7)
- Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah/Timpview High: Reserve wide receiver and kick-return specialist returned four punts for 55 yards with a long of 17 yards on special teams
Baltimore Ravens (4-7)
- Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU: Emergency third QB for Week 11
Carolina Panthers (5-5)
- Brady Christensen, OG, BYU/Bountiful High: Remains on injured reserve (hamstring)
- Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Starting linebacker tallied four tackles and half a sack on defense
New York Jets (3-8)
- Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Reserve wide receiver caught one pass for five yards on offense
Los Angeles Chargers (1-9)
- No locals on the active roster
Las Vegas Raiders (4-7)
- Matt Gay, K, Utah/UVU/Orem High: Made his only field goal attempt from 28 yards and went 3-for-3 on extra points
- Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Starting cornerback had three tackles on defense
- Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Corner Canyon High (via Oregon): Reserve guard did not play a snap on offense
Denver Broncos (8 -2)
- Garett Bolles, OT, Utah/Snow/Westlake High: Started at left tackle on offense
- Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah: Inactive for Week 11
- Karene Reid, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker had one tackle on special teams
- Caleb Lohner, TE, Utah: Inactive for Week 11
- Jonah Elliss, LB, Utah: Placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury
Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3)
- No locals on the active roster
New York Giants (6-3-1)
- Jaxson Dart, QB, Corner Canyon/Roy High (via Ole Miss): Placed on season-ending injured reserve following knee surgery
- Jack Kelly, LB, BYU/Weber State/Kearns High: Reserve linebacker had one QB hit on defense
Minnesota Vikings (7-3)
- Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Reserve linebacker recorded one tackle on defense
- Zemaiah Vaughn, DB, Utah: Reserve defensive back did not record a stat on special teams
San Francisco 49ers (9-1)
- Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Starting linebacker led 49ers with eight tackles, one pass break up, and one tackle for a loss on defense
Indianapolis Colts (3-8)
- No locals on the active roster
Houston Texans (4-6)
- Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High (via Stanford): Starting tight end caught one pass for 11 yards on offense
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