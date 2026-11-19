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ASHBURN, Va. — For the first time in his football career, Sam Hartman hasn't watched film.

The Washington Commanders quarterback says he's never seen an episode of "The Bachelor," but the 27-year-old is set to star in the upcoming season of the long-running ABC reality show.

"The opportunity to find somebody," Hartman said Thursday, explaining why he pursued going on the show. "I think that's a really rare experience and I think just a really unique opportunity to experience ... the traveling of the world and also to experience the idea of finding your future teammate."

Hartman, signed as an undrafted free agent in 2024 out of Notre Dame, has yet to play in a regular-season game for the Commanders. He's currently on the team's practice squad. When this season ends for Washington, he'll begin shooting the 30th season of "The Bachelor," which premieres on March 21. The Commanders' last regular-season game will be played either Jan. 9 or Jan. 10.

The decision to cast Hartman is not entirely new; Jesse Palmer, now the show's host, was a quarterback for the New York Giants when he appeared in the fifth season.

Hartman said it's an exciting opportunity to showcase himself. His experiences as a starting QB at Wake Forest and Notre Dame, he said, will help him deal with both the criticism and praise "The Bachelor" has brought his way.

"It's awesome," Commanders right guard Sam Cosmi said, laughing. "It's not a distraction, first and foremost. We're rooting for the guy, we're rooting for Sam. I had a group of guys at O-line house (in college). We used to watch 'The Bachelorette.' O-linemen, we'd bring wide receivers, we had my girl and the volleyball girls come over. We had a whole thing. We watched 'The Bachelorette' and it was just our thing. We had a great time with it. You think it's shocking, but there's a lot of guys out there that do that."

Cosmi said that if there are teammates around in the offseason, he wouldn't mind getting together to watch Hartman on the show.

"They got a heck of a guy for that show," he said.

Hartman said people in the building were supportive of his decision to become "The Bachelor" during the offseason.

Football "is my first love and always been my first love," Hartman said. "And so I'm hoping to find the second love, and then also continue to show my second love, my first love."

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