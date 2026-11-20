Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

The Indianapolis Colts never had a chance against the Houston Texans.

Week 11 kicked off with a rout on Thursday night when the Texans trounced the Colts 26-3. There could be several more lopsided games this weekend.

Only two games feature teams with winning records playing each other. Five of the 13 games this week had double-digit spreads, including the Colts-Texans matchup. Houston was a 12 1/2-point favorite.

The Colts (3-8) jumped ahead 3-0 on the opening possession and then picked C.J. Stroud but Spencer Shrader missed a field goal. It was all Texans (4-6) the rest of the way.

Competitive balance is a staple of the NFL — 84 games have been decided by one score. But there's been a noticeable divide between the league's best and worst teams this season.

Fifteen teams have a winning percentage above .600, including 10 at .667 or better. Eleven teams currently have a winning percentage below .400, including 10 at .333 or worse.

The Bills and 49ers are 8-1. The Chiefs, Jaguars, Bengals, Broncos, Lions, Vikings and Bears are each 7-2.

Meanwhile, the Chargers, Dolphins and Titans are each 1-8. The Eagles are 2-7.

The NFC South has four teams with losing records and could end up with a sub-.500 division champion for the third time in five years. There's a possibility the NFC East winner has a losing record. The New York Giants (5-3-1) are in first place but have a difficult schedule down the stretch.

Several factors have contributed to so many teams struggling to win games. Injuries have been the primary reason for a few clubs.

The Eagles were preseason contenders after five straight playoff appearances, two NFC championships and one Super Bowl title. But Philadelphia was riddled by injuries. Quarterback Jalen Hurts played five games before an issue with blood clots ended his season. Running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver DeVonta Smith have missed several games. All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson retired. Center Cam Jurgens was traded.

"I think competitors compete regardless of the circumstances," coach Nick Sirianni said. "Competitors don't always win, but competitors always compete, I think, is always the message about that, regardless of what the circumstances are. Right now, we're sitting in the spot that we're in right now. We've dug ourselves into this spot. It's our job to dig ourselves out. As we see that there's still hope, there's still things that are happening in our division that still provide hope that you can get this thing turned around."

The Eagles are still technically in the playoff race because the division is weak.

Injuries to Lamar Jackson upended the Ravens (4-6). They've lost five straight games. Jackson missed three of them and threw one pass in the other. Baltimore ended up trading for Jacoby Brissett after losing Tyler Huntley to a season-ending toe injury. They lost to the Chargers in Brissett's first start. The Ravens will have a tough time getting back in the playoff chase without Jackson, who is recovering from thumb surgery.

"There's players here that have track records," coach Jesse Minter said. "They don't necessarily lack individual confidence, but it's also about processes and creating processes that lead to performance. Obviously, that's what we're chasing, and that's what we'll continue to chase. So, (we are) more focused on that than anything else."

The addition of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel was supposed to help take the team to the next level after consecutive 11-6 seasons ended with first-round playoff losses.

But Justin Herbert is having the worst season of his career with only six touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in nine games. McDaniel's scheme hasn't been the right fit for Herbert.

Injuries along the offensive line haven't helped. Center Tyler Biadasz went down for the season in August. Left tackle Rashawn Slater was placed on injured reserve after Week 4. Right tackle Joe Alt missed a couple games.

"It's win the next game, that's the mentality," coach Jim Harbaugh said. "One week league, think about what we can do with what it is and what we have with that opportunity right in front of us. It's the end all be all, that's everything to us."

___

On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.

___

See AP's full NFL coverage here