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MEXICO CITY — Brock Purdy carved up the NFL's stingiest defense with three touchdown passes in the first half and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings 35-10 Sunday night in a matchup of NFC powerhouses.

The game played before a raucous crowd at historic Estadio Azteca was billed as a matchup between one of the league's most dangerous offenses in the 49ers (9-1) against a defense for the Vikings (7-3) that had rattled quarterbacks all season with an aggressive blitz package.

Coordinator Brian Flores' schemes didn't work at all against Purdy, who carved up the Minnesota defense for three touchdown drives on the Niners' first four possessions. That helped the San Francisco build a 28-10 halftime lead thanks to a pick-6 by Ji'Ayir Brown against Kirk Cousins.

The Niners added the exclamation point in the second half with a 98-yard touchdown drive that featured "MVP!" chants for Purdy and was capped by Christian McCaffrey's 6-yard run that made it 35-10 early in the fourth quarter.

Purdy finished 21 for 26 for 255 yards and a 146 passer rating that was more than double the league-low 69.5 rating that Minnesota entered the game allowing.

Cousins lost for the second time in three weeks against the Niners, also throwing a pick-6 in Week 9 for the Raiders in his final start before being traded back to Minnesota. He became the first player ever to throw a pick-6 for two teams against the same opponent in a season.

Cousins went 26 for 38 for 235 yards and was unable to follow up his winning performance last week for Minnesota at Green Bay.

The 49ers set the tone early, easily moving down the field on a seven-play, 72-yard drive to open the game. Purdy completed all four of his passes for 55 yards, capped by a 17-yard touchdown to George Kittle.

After getting stopped on the second drive, Purdy scored on the next two possessions. He threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kittle to make it 14-7 and then a 4-yarder to Mike Evans that made it 21-10.

Brown then intercepted Cousins on the next play from scrimmage and returned it 18 yards for the score that broke the game open.

The international crowd almost got to see one of the rarest plays in the NFL when the Vikings called for a fair catch at their own 40 with 3 seconds left in the first half. Coach Kevin O'Connell sent out Will Reichard for a fair catch kick, with the teams lined up like a kickoff with no rush.

The 71-yard attempt — which would have eclipsed the NFL record of 68 yards set by Cam Little last season — came up just short. There has been only one successful fair catch kick in the last 50 seasons with Cameron Dicker making a 57-yarder for the Chargers against Denver in 2024.

The teams took drastically different approaches to prepare for the game, which was played at more than 7,300 feet above sea level. The 49ers spent the week training at the Air Force Academy in Colorado — at an altitude of more than 7,000 feet — to acclimate.

The Vikings stayed home but had players use a special elevation room for workouts during the last few weeks that mirrors conditions 9,000 or more feet above sea level.

Vikings: LT Christian Darrisaw (shoulder) left the game briefly in the first half and then for good in the fourth quarter. ... CB Isaiah Rodgers was inactive after being listed as questionable with a quadriceps injury.

49ers: RT Colton McKivitz left in the second quarter with a left leg injury that appeared serious. ... LB Dre Greenlaw was inactive after being listed as questionable with a neck injury.

Vikings: Host Atlanta next Sunday.

49ers: Host Seattle next Sunday.

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