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Travelers across the Northeast have a window to beat the worst of the Thanksgiving weather before a coastal storm is expected to bring downpours and strong winds on Thanksgiving Day, potentially affecting the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

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From Washington, DC, to Boston, dry weather is expected Tuesday and much of Wednesday, before the new system moves in. It's the second seen along the East Coast in days, after heavy rain last week triggered flooding and disrupted travel on Florida's Atlantic Coast.

This week, a separate system will also pose trouble in the San Francisco Bay Area, where unusually high tides could flood shoreline roads Monday morning, even before the storm arrives Tuesday. The highest water is expected Wednesday morning, with authorities bracing for potential impacts to roads and infrastructure, including San Francisco International Airport.

For anyone driving through the coastal Carolinas, Wednesday could also be a tough day on the road. A storm strengthening off the Southeast coast could bring downpours heavy enough to flood roads in parts of North and South Carolina. As it moves north, rain could reach Washington, DC, and Philadelphia by Wednesday night, setting up a wet drive along Interstate 95 Thanksgiving morning.

How far inland the heaviest rain reaches will depend on how closely the storm hugs the coast. The Weather Prediction Center says 1 to 2 inches could fall along the I-95 corridor, with up to 3 inches possible in localized areas.

Rain on Macy's 100th parade? It's the wind that could ground the balloons

In New York City, the wind could put the giant balloons in the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in jeopardy even before the rain arrives. Winds are expected to strengthen Wednesday night, with widespread gusts of 35 to 45 mph forecast across the New York area Thursday and higher gusts near the coast.

City rules call for grounding the giant balloons if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or gusts top 34 mph. The question is whether winds along the Manhattan parade route reach those speeds between the 8:30 a.m. start and noon finish. It's too early to tell, as forecast details are still coming into focus.

In Boston, the roughest weather is expected Thanksgiving Day into the evening. Wind-driven rain could slow drivers and strong gusts could delay flights at Logan International Airport. Along the Massachusetts coast, flooding is possible if the strongest onshore winds coincide with high tide.

Travelers crossing the central Appalachians or driving through higher elevations in upstate New York and New England could encounter snow. How much of the powder will stick is still uncertain.

The drive home should turn drier around Washington, DC, by Friday, though it could still be gusty in spots. Rain and snow showers could linger into Saturday in northern New England. Forecasters are also watching for a separate storm that could form off the East Coast over the weekend, but it's too early to say whether it would affect Sunday travel.

High tides threaten Bay Area roads before the rain arrives

While this Monday looks mostly dry in San Francisco, the National Weather Service expects several road closures along the low-lying shores of San Francisco and San Pablo bays this week as king tides return. A coastal flood warning runs from early Monday through Thanksgiving Day, with the greatest threat around each morning's high tide.

Wednesday morning is the time to watch. Water at the San Francisco tide gauge could come within an inch of its 1983 record close to 11 a.m. PT. High tide can arrive up to 90 minutes later elsewhere in the bay. San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie has urged residents to avoid nonessential travel from Monday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

Both San Francisco and Oakland airports have been preparing for the high water. San Francisco International Airport has staged sandbags and portable flood barriers and checked its pumps. For travelers flying out of Oakland, airport officials recommend using Hegenberger Road or 98th Avenue, the two main access routes, which they say are outside the reach of tidal flooding.

Rain and gusty winds will arrive in the Bay Area Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. Much of the region could pick up a quarter-inch to an inch of rain, with 1 to 2 inches in the North Bay. Gusts could reach 40 mph along the coast and through some mountain passes. Farther north, drivers along the Oregon and Washington coasts could face heavy rain Wednesday and more wet weather on Thanksgiving.