Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — The cold temperatures and the rumblings of winter mean that the popular Macy's Candy Windows in downtown Salt Lake City are just around the corner.

In fact, they are almost ready.

Five artists from the Salt Lake area were chosen to create this year's candy decorations. Neil Brown, Krista Johansen, Muyly Miller, Jeff Rollo and Jennifer Vesper have a few more hours to put the finishing touches on their creations. This Saturday, they'll be revealed.

Macy’s holiday candy windows are pictured on Main Street in Salt Lake City on Nov. 21, 2025. On Nov. 21, 2026, the new windows will be revealed. (Photo: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

"The one-of-a-kind candy creations feature hundreds of pounds of sweet treats arranged into unique designs that embody how we create and cherish memories with loved ones during the holidays," Macy's said in a press release.

"There's Magic Inside" is the 2026 theme.

How candy windows became a thing

These days, the holiday candy windows are found at the Macy's in City Creek Center, but they originated in the windows of the Zions Cooperative Mercantile Institution, or ZCMI, a department store originating in Utah that stopped operations in 1999.

A Macy’s holiday candy window is pictured on Main Street in Salt Lake City on Nov. 21, 2025. (Photo: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

Twelve years later, Macy's picked up the tradition of creating beautiful Christmas decorations out of real candy and displaying them in large, department store windows.

The tradition continues, starting Saturday at 6 p.m. at Macy's City Creek Center, 21 S. Main Street.

Contributing: Simone Seikaly