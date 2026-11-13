Petition argues against potential early closure of Wilson Elementary School

PAYSON — Wilson Elementary School students and parents are petitioning against the school's potential early closure that could take place years before the school is supposed to close.

In a purchase agreement made between the city of Payson and Nebo School District in 2023, it was recognized that Wilson Elementary School would become vacant no later than 2033, according to the Nebo School District. The reason for the upcoming school closure was a long-term decline in student enrollment.

Since the agreement was made to purchase the school, the city has been making payments and is in the process of purchasing the property where the school sits, according to the city's Community Services Director Karl Teemant.

Payson's parks and recreation department has even taken occupancy in an area of the school not currently occupied by students and staff. According to Teemant, this is not a new placement, as the parks department previously shared a recreation office with the "old" Payson High School before it closed. As the high school was closing, city officials made the decision to buy Wilson Elementary and offered it to the parks department to use.

Now, the city would like to take ownership of the building by the summer of 2027, pushing the school district to consider closing the school sooner than expected.

Petitioning against the early closure

In a petition created by Rachel Hansen, parents, students and neighbors came together to ask the school district to pause its decision on closing the institution earlier than 2033.

"We feel the district is rushing this closure to 2027, breaking the original proposal made in 2023 of a 10-year window to monitor the school," the petition stated. "Wilson Elementary is a high-poverty, Title I school that our neighborhood relies upon."

As of Friday, the petition had 500 signatures, 13 comments and 340 shares. Families with students attending the school said it seemed unfair to them if the school district rushed to close the school and sell the land.

"We are worried for our kids and the loss of the Title I funds that are vital to funding programs that support families with less financial means," the petition said.

Some also came to the school district with questions on what would happen to the Title I preschool located inside of Wilson Elementary.

To me the school is the heartbeat of the neighborhood. It's where there are traditions in the neighborhood .... –Nadine Kay, former teacher at Wilson Elementary

"One of the Title I offerings includes a preschool option for some children who live in the school boundary. Currently, there are three elementary schools with Title I status in Payson, all of which have a Title I preschool," the school district said. "While Title I preschool options cannot be guaranteed until boundaries are finalized, it is anticipated that a Title I preschool could be offered at another area school."

The school district added that it anticipates the K-5 Title I funds will be allocated to other area schools.

Specifically pointing out the Latinx community living in the area, petitioners claimed translation services were not provided to those who needed them at a meeting held at the school on Oct. 7. According to the district's communications Officer Lindsey Hughes, 35% of the students at Wilson Elementary School are Hispanic and 65% are non-Hispanic.

Keeping non-English speakers in mind, petitioners asked that the school district provide better communication with families who don't speak English.

"The earlier closure is particularly unfair to our Latinx neighbors and families," the petition stated. "The bare minimum legal requirement that the district has met means that many families who do not speak English have been unrepresented and unincluded in the conversations happening regarding the school closure."

The school district also initiated a formal study to help consider the potential closure of the school. The study was "driven by long-term declining enrollment patterns and a strategic effort to better utilize district resources and facilities."

"The decision to study this closure comes after years of significant enrollment shifts," Nebo School District said. "By consolidating this student population into neighboring schools, the district can improve average building utilization from approximately 63% to approximately 79%."

A parent, Todd Bennett, said his three kids went to Wilson Elementary and he's wondered what happened to the study. His understanding was the study was supposed to take 10 years to complete, but was finished early after only two years.

Where will the kids go?

With the school currently at 47% capacity, students are likely to be dispersed to Park View, which is at 67% capacity; Spring Lake, at 69% capacity; or Taylor, at 60% capacity, according to Nebo School District.

Former Wilson Elementary School student JaCoy Jorgenson is the daughter of Bennett. She said she loves the school and has made many memories, especially now that her own nephews are enrolled at the school. She said she worries about where they will go now that the school could close early.

"Where are they gonna go? I mean (the school district says) all the other schools are like four to 500 students, so, where are they gonna go?" Jorgenson said. "And also the other thing is, how are the students gonna get there because right now they can walk."

In an answer to transportation questions, Nebo School District cited state law on its website, saying elementary school students qualify for funded bussing 1.5 miles away from the school.

'Heartbeat of the neighborhood'

Altogether, former teacher Nadine Kay said she hates to see the school close. Kay taught first grade at the school for 16 years, has lived by the school for 52 years, her kids all went there and she's even been a substitute teacher at the school.

"To me the school is the heartbeat of the neighborhood. It's where there are traditions in the neighborhood that are all — I don't know. It just — I hate to see it go," Kay said. "To me, a good neighborhood has a good school. And it's a good school."

The Nebo School District Board of Education is expected to make a final vote on the school's closure on Dec. 9. If it's determined the school will close early, the institution would close in May 2027 and new school boundaries would begin with the help of a Boundary Realignment Study.

Once the school does eventually close, Teemant said he hopes to preserve and utilize the property's open space and building by turning the school into a community building.

Contributing: Arianne Brown, KSL