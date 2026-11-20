ORANGEVILLE, Emery County — An Emery County woman was arrested and accused of picking up a man who was walking with his wife, and then turning around and hitting the wife with her SUV.

Tabitha Elizabeth Bringhurst, 44, was charged Friday in 7th District Court with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; and causing an accident involving serious injury, a third-degree felony.

On Thursday, about 12:30 a.m., a woman and a man were walking near 200 South and Main Street in Orangeville. A witness and resident nearby said he heard arguing and looked outside to see what was happening, according to charging documents.

"He stated that he saw the alleged victim and a male subject walking in the street. He stated that a black Ford Explorer arrived and picked up the male subject. He stated that the alleged victim was walking back across Main Street when the Explorer made a U-turn and struck the alleged victim. He stated that it was obvious the driver intended to hit the alleged victim," the charges state.

The SUV drove off and the woman who was hit went to the witness' home to call 911.

"I observed that she was bleeding from beneath her chin and had blood on her jacket and pants," the responding deputy stated.

The woman told investigators "that she was in an argument with her husband. She stated that they had walked down the street. She stated that Tabitha then arrived and picked up her husband. She was then walking away when she stated that Tabitha turned her vehicle around and struck her as she was walking back across the street," according to the charges.

Law enforcers then looked at the area where the hit-and-run allegedly occurred and found "a lot of blood on the asphalt and it led back to the residence where the alleged victim had gone," the charges state.

Deputies went to Bringhurst's home and found the Ford Explorer, which had "marks in the dirt on the vehicle that appeared to be something sliding down the driver's side from the hood to the driver's door," according to the charges.

Bringhurst and the victim's husband were found inside and Bringhurst was arrested.