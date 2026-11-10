Search continues for gunman in fatal Salt Lake shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are continuing to follow leads in the shooting death of a man on Saturday.

Just before 10 a.m., Evan Cole, 32, of Lindon, was shot and killed near 495 W. 600 South. According to police, Cole was traveling in the area when he and a second driver pulled over for an unknown reason. After getting out of his vehicle, there was a confrontation, and Cole was shot and killed, according to police. He was found outside his vehicle.

Detectives say the gunman drove off. As of Tuesday, they were still actively looking for the suspect, which included collecting surveillance video from the area, said police Sgt. Greg Wilking.

It was not immediately known if Cole and the gunman knew each other. A funeral for Cole was scheduled for Saturday in Lindon.

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