Search continues for gunman in fatal Salt Lake shooting

Posted - Nov. 10, 2026 at 12:04 p.m.

Pat ReavyKSL
 
An investigator takes notes outside the scene of a fatal shooting near 495 W. 600 South on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.

An investigator takes notes outside the scene of a fatal shooting near 495 W. 600 South on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. (Istvan Bartos, KSL)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are continuing to follow leads in the shooting death of a man on Saturday.

Just before 10 a.m., Evan Cole, 32, of Lindon, was shot and killed near 495 W. 600 South. According to police, Cole was traveling in the area when he and a second driver pulled over for an unknown reason. After getting out of his vehicle, there was a confrontation, and Cole was shot and killed, according to police. He was found outside his vehicle.

Detectives say the gunman drove off. As of Tuesday, they were still actively looking for the suspect, which included collecting surveillance video from the area, said police Sgt. Greg Wilking.

It was not immediately known if Cole and the gunman knew each other. A funeral for Cole was scheduled for Saturday in Lindon.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story on the KSL app.

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