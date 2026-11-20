IDAHO FALLS — Janis Cox gets emotional when she compares the daughter she once knew to the convicted killer Lori Daybell later became.

"I miss the Lori that I raised; I miss her so much," Janis Cox – Lori Daybell's mother – tells journalist Nate Eaton in Episode 5 of "Deceived: The Daybell Story." "That Lori was just darling, but she had a lot of hard times."

Summer Shiflet, another of Janis Cox's daughters, said she believes trauma from her sister's previous romantic relationships, including a pattern of abusive partners, left Lori Daybell vulnerable to the manipulations of Chad Daybell.

"(Lori) hasn't ever fully healed," Shiflet told Eaton.

Lori Daybell is now serving multiple life sentences in an Idaho prison on two counts of first-degree murder for killing two of her children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Vallow, and five counts of conspiracy to commit murder. In June 2020, children's remains were found buried on the Fremont County property of Chad Daybell, a self-proclaimed prophet and Lori Daybell's fifth husband.

Chad Daybell has been sentenced to death for the murders of Tylee and JJ, as well as the murder of his first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Alex Cox, Lori Daybell's brother, is also believed to have been involved in the conspiracies and murders, but he was never charged because he died in December 2019.

Up until now, the Cox family has hesitated to speak out about their past, because doing so means airing out some of the family's dirty laundry. But they are sharing their story on "Deceived" with the hope it might help in understanding what went wrong with Alex Cox and Lori Daybell and help prevent a future tragedy.

While Lori Daybell may have been vulnerable because of her traumatic relationships, Shiflet and her mother believe Alex Cox was vulnerable to manipulation because of a traumatic brain injury he suffered when he was 16 years old. They share details of the car crash that caused the injury, the permanent brain damage Alex Cox experienced and the resulting struggles and deviant behavior that followed.

"Episode 5: Lori and Alex," takes listeners on a deep dive into Alex Cox and Lori Daybell's past, investigating their relationship with one another and trying to spot early signs of trouble to come — the patterns in their behavior that would later have deadly consequences. It's available now on your favorite podcasting platform. For more information, visit the KSL Podcasts website.

If you want a deeper dive into the case, check out the Daybell Case story archive on KSL.