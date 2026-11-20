Estimated read time: 7-8 minutes

Many tech leaders assert that artificial intelligence will be able outperform humans at everything that is economically useful within the next decade.

That's Daniel Susskind's warning in his new book, "What Should My Children Do? A Human's Guide to the Age of AI."

Whether or not that happens, as adults, our children will likely live in a world increasingly driven by AI. It's hard to know what that future will look like, said Susskind, a professor of business at Gresham College in London.

But adults can take steps to prepare children. I spoke to him about how parents can help their kids develop the skills to thrive — and why adults may need to think about going back to school themselves.

This conversation has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

CNN: A lot of people talk about encouraging our kids to build skills that are future-proof, meaning they'll still be around in a world of AI. Why do you say that strategy won't work?

Daniel Susskind: The future is far too uncertain. The great example of this is that in 2013, England decided that all primary and secondary school children were going to learn to code. It was thought to be genius, and loads of countries followed suit. The thought was that it would provide the next generation with the technical skills they need to flourish. You know where the punch line's going.

In January 2023, ChatGPT turned out to be best at writing code. So, a set of skills that were meant to future-proof the careers of the next generation barely lasted until they'd finished school.

I don't think that was a case of bad luck. They had too much confidence in this idea of future-proofing. This age of AI that we live in is fundamentally an age of uncertainty. The challenge for us is not to try and think as cleverly as we can about the future and resolve all this uncertainty, but to prepare the next generation for a future that we know surprisingly little about.

CNN: What skills should we teach kids to prepare them for a world dominated by AI?

Susskind: We've got to get back to basics: literacy, numeracy and critical thinking. According to the latest data from the OECD, or the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, we see those basics in decline in many countries around the world. That is a tragedy in itself. But it's a particular tragedy for preparing young people for this uncertainty.

Basic skills are the building blocks on which every other advanced skill is constructed. Getting back to basics is what economists would call a no-regret strategy.

The other reason getting back to basics is important is these systems are not perfect. They make mistakes and simply make things up. Geoffrey Hinton, the computer scientist, calls AI programs idiot savants. At times they're savants, but at times they're incredibly idiotic. For the foreseeable future, it's going to fall to us as users to be able to tell when they are behaving idiotically and to push back, question, test and verify. We cannot do that if we don't have those basics in place.

CNN: You say we should teach kids to work with and without AI. Why?

Susskind: I think we ought to be spending about a third of our time in primary, secondary, university and professional settings teaching people how to use these technologies effectively and critically.

We were here in the late 1970s and early 1980s, with the arrival of the electronic calculator. If you listen to what people were saying back then, they worried in very similar ways. A relatively obscure British academic, Wilfred Halliday Cockcroft, said we've got to take math education and divide it in two. We've got to spend part of our time teaching young people to use this powerful new technology to solve math problems that would have been unimaginable before. We've also got to spend part of our time without the calculator, making sure those young people keep their arithmetic sharp. Crucially, he said we've got to test both, so young people take both these paths seriously.

This approach, what I call "teach both, test both," is now the gold standard for math education around the world. That is what we need to do for AI now. We need to take everything that we teach — not just math but English, history, music and art — and ask how we can use this technology to do things that would have been unimaginable before. We also need to ask how to protect some time without this technology, where we keep those basics sharp.

CNN: You say we also need to teach kids to be able to put AI down. Explain.

Susskind: As with almost every technology we've built over the last few centuries, these technologies have a price. One of the particular prices is distraction. These technologies are extraordinarily good at grabbing our attention and not letting it go.

When I talk about spending a third of our time teaching young people to use these technologies, it's not simply about how to write prompts, but it's also being aware of how distracting these technologies can be. We've begun to build this into how we educate young people about social media. I think we need a similar curriculum for thinking about AI now.

CNN: You say adults need to stop thinking of education as something that only happens at the beginning of our lives. Why?

Susskind: The best response we have to uncertainty is flexibility: a capacity and a willingness to retrain and reskill later in life with the same intensity and seriousness with which we engage in it at the start of life.

CNN: You say the most important use of AI in education is for personalized learning.

Susskind: The relatively robust results we have from educational research show how extraordinarily effective personal tutoring with a human being can be. An average student who receives one-to-one tutoring will outperform almost everyone in a traditional classroom setting. The problem is that a personal tutor is unaffordable. We can't do it at scale.

AI systems are now able to offer the kind of personalized interaction that you might have with a very good human tutor but at far lower cost.

CNN: If you had to predict what kinds of jobs will still be around for our kids in the future, what do you think they'll be?

Susskind: I say they ought to ask themselves "What problems do I want to spend my life solving? Do I want to improve access to justice? Do I want to help people live longer, healthier lives?" If you're focused on the problems, those aren't going away.

There are many jobs where we value not simply how well the job is done, but how it is done. You see this in art. You walk into the Sistine Chapel, and you think, "Gosh, isn't that ceiling beautiful?" But you also think, "Isn't it extraordinary that a human being with hands like my own painted it?"

My sense is that the jobs that are going to be most valuable are going to be those where the thing that we care about is not simply the outcomes but the process. There are lots of examples in healthcare. However good these systems get at muttering the right words into someone's ear at the end of their life, it's going to matter that it's a fellow human being sitting there holding our hand.

In the classroom, however good these systems get at personalizing an education to the particular strengths or weaknesses of a student, it's going to be really important that we have human teachers at the front of the room who are responsible for teaching students how to move through life with a particular set of virtues.

In social work, it's not simply what the social worker says or does, but the fact that it's a human being there with you.