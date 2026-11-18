SALT LAKE CITY — Organizers of Utah's largest musical festival have finally unveiled their full lineup for 2027, and it includes a pair of the Grammy Awards' Best New Artist nominees.

Indie singer-songwriter Remi Wolf and Canadian experimental rockers Angine de Poitrine highlight the final group of artists who will perform at Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City next year. They're also competing for the budding new artist category at next year's Grammy Awards, The Recording Academy announced earlier this week.

Underscores, Tiffany Day, Haute and Freddy and The Linda Lindas are among the artists officially added to next year's lineup on Wednesday. Deftones, The Strokes and Jungle were already named headliners of the three-day event taking place at the Utah State Fairpark from May 14-16, 2027.

Angine de Poitrine went viral earlier this year for its performance on KEXP, which essentially introduced the alien duo to the world. They were also nominated for three other Grammys this week.

They are scheduled to perform on May 14, 2027, on a night that already featured Deftones, Fontaines D.C., Two Door Cinema Club and Julien Baker.

Wolf was a teenager when she appeared on "American Idol" in 2014, but has broken through the indie scene over the past few years. NPR and Exclaim each named her album "Big Ideas" as one of the 50 best of 2024.

She's set to perform on May 15, 2027, joining fellow Best New Artist nominee Slayyyter on a night headlined by The Strokes.

Many of the new names aren't much of a surprise. They were included in a lineup poster that was leaked online before S&S Presents officially released its partial 2027 lineup on Oct. 28.

Three-day VIP and Kilby Club passes have already sold out, but three-day general admission passes are still on sale. Those are scheduled to increase in cost later this month.

Single-day tickets are typically made available closer to the weekend of the event, as is the case for the schedule for when all of the artists will perform.

Kilby Block Party drew a total attendance of over 34,000 earlier this year, creating an estimate of 90,000 visits across the three-day event, per an analysis compiled by Y2 Analytics for S&S Presents.

It estimated that the event added $33.5 million to the state's GDP, while generating $3.3 million in state and local tax revenue and supporting more than 400 Utah jobs.