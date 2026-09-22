Friendly rivalry takes center stage at Salt Lake County Senior Decathlon

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MAGNA — Competition was fierce Tuesday at the Magna Kennecott Senior Center, where nearly 100 older adults gathered for Salt Lake County's annual Senior Decathlon.

The event brought together seniors from county centers to compete in 10 games and activities, all while enjoying live music, food and camaraderie.

For reigning decathlon champion Sherry Mousley, the event is about much more than earning medals.

"Not to brag," Mousley joked while reflecting on her success in past competitions.

Mousley has built an impressive record over the years.

"I was the only senior in one decathlon that won three gold medals," she said.

A display case full of medals serves as proof of her accomplishments, but this year she traded competition for volunteering. Mousley helped run the Boggle station instead of competing herself.

"Today I ran the booth Boggle. I didn't participate in the games," she said. "I figured I had enough medals."

The medals for the Salt Lake County Senior Decathlon are pictured in Magna on Tuesday. (Photo: Zach Pope, KSL)

Even without competing, Mousley said the senior center remains a major part of her life.

"At least three times a week," she said of how often she visits the center.

"It's a fun place to be. It's a good place to meet people," Mousley said.

The annual decathlon is one of the center's most anticipated events, according to Amanda Anderson, manager of the Magna Kennecott Senior Center.

"It's just a fun-filled day," Anderson said. "They do 10 games, we have an award ceremony, live music (and) a catered meal."

Anderson, who has worked at the center for three years, said the relationships formed there are one of the most rewarding parts of her job.

"Some of them I just bond with," she said.

She believes the center plays an important role in helping older adults stay connected.

People participate in the Salt Lake County Senior Decathlon in Magna on Tuesday. (Photo: Zach Pope, KSL)

"It's life-changing," Anderson said. "I have the conversations all the time with individuals that are lonely, that have lost their spouse. They just need to get out of their mindset, out of their house, and come here and hang out with their friends."

For many participants, the day was filled with friendly competition. For others, it was simply another chance to spend time with friends and stay active.

Mousley hopes more seniors in the area will discover what the center has to offer.

"Any senior that lives in this area and doesn't come, please come because I think you'll enjoy meeting people," she said.

And who knows? They might even leave with a gold medal.

Salt Lake County Aging & Adult Services is seeking volunteers for its senior centers and Meals on Wheels program. More information is available at Salt Lake County's volunteer webpage.