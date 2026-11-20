SALT LAKE CITY — A congressional watchdog agency is taking aim at the controversial decision earlier this year by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to acquire warehouses in Salt Lake City and several other U.S. cities and plan to convert them into detention centers.

Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County leaders, as well as immigrant advocates, had loudly criticized the Salt Lake City proposal, variously arguing that an immigrant detention center wouldn't be a good fit in the area proposed and that it would send a chilling message to the immigrant community.

In a report Thursday, the U.S. Government Accountability Office criticized the acquisition of the Salt Lake City site and several others around the country, also for conversion into immigrant detention centers, from a financial perspective. The plans at the Salt Lake City site and six others have been abandoned, and federal officials are selling the properties.

The GAO describes itself as an independent, non-partisan agency that works for Congress.

"The warehouse initiative is an example of a major investment that was implemented rapidly and will likely result in significant waste," the GAO's report reads.

According to the report, ICE collectively acquired the seven properties for $706.56 million, but they had an assessed valuation between them of just $305.03 million. Assessed valuations don't always reflect fair market value, the report noted, but it still questioned the thought that went into the transactions. ICE bought four other sites for conversion into detention centers, but they aren't part of the agency's sale plans.

ICE's decision "to sell seven of the 11 recently purchased warehouses entails immediate sunk costs and demonstrates the potential for significant waste, highlighting the importance of properly evaluating the costs, benefits and risks of various alternatives before making acquisition decisions," the report from the GAO reads.

In all, the 11 properties cost ICE $1.07 billion plus an additional $12.03 million in "due diligence" costs. At $145.44 million, the Salt Lake City site, which had an assessed valuation of $97.37 million, was the costliest.

In its report, the GAO makes two recommendations. ICE should update its spending plans related to immigrant detention center operations in accordance with its internal policies, the GAO says. Moreover, the agency said ICE should develop long-term cost estimates with regard to future detention facility investments and consider alternatives.

Thursday's report isn't the first time the GAO has taken aim at ICE's efforts to bolster its immigrant detention capabilities, part of the ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration. In a report last September, the GAO offered a broader critique of ICE spending on enforcement initiatives, though it also singled out the detention center initiatives.

"As of July 2026, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has pursued an approach to expand detention capacity that has resulted in millions of dollars of waste. Since January 2025, ICE invested billions of dollars in six new initiatives without conducting necessary analysis and planning," reads the September report. ICE received $45 billion to beef up its immigrant detention capabilities in the federal budget law approved in July 2025, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Sale process continues

ICE acquired the 24.9-acre site in Salt Lake City where it had planned to build a detention center last March. News of the plans prompted demonstrations by immigrant advocates, who viewed the plans as an affront to immigrants. Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County leaders also questioned whether the location had the needed sewer and other infrastructure to accommodate such a facility and ultimately sued in U.S. District Court to block the plans.

In a court filing in that lawsuit last August, federal officials acknowledged they had abandoned the proposal to turn the Salt Lake City warehouse into a detention center. The lawsuit still winds its way through court as the process to sell the site continues.

Cushman and Wakefield is overseeing the sale of the Salt Lake City warehouse and the other six sites previously proposed as ICE detention centers in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Texas. According to the Cushman and Wakefield website, the call for offers for the Salt Lake City location commenced on Nov. 12.