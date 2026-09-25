High school football: Week 7 schedule, streams, and scores

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SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 7 high school football games across the state.

KSL Sports' Game Night Live: Davis at Syracuse

With identical 3-3 records on the season, Davis and Syracuse play for Region 1 supremacy (yes, Farmington is included in that, too, but they're not playing in this game). Region 1 has been a sneaky one over the last few years, with a handful of teams vying for the top spot.

Davis got the win over Syracuse last season, a 54-22 blowout on their home field, but the Darts now have to travel to Syracuse to get the job done this season. The two offenses score about the same points each game, but Syracuse's defense has been tougher to score on this season, limiting opponents to 17.3 points per game.

Does Syracuse get some revenge this week and take a major step toward claiming a region title, or will Davis upset the Titans on their home field?

To watch the game live, click on the video player above, or here.

Why did we choose this game?

Brighton at Olympus (7 p.m., WATCH)

Riverton at Mountain Ridge (7 p.m., WATCH)

Alta at Woods Cross (7 p.m., WATCH)

Lehi at Herriman (7 p.m., WATCH)

Viewmont at Bountiful (7 p.m., WATCH)

To watch the game live, click on the video player above, or here.

Other games we'll be watching this week:

If you can't see the scoreboard below, you can view the schedule/scores on the High School Scoreboard page.