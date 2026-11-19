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The end is near for this remarkably suppressed Atlantic hurricane season, but forecasters are already sounding the alarm for next year, when super El Niño will likely be gone.

This year's only hurricane was Isaias; the last season with a single hurricane was 1925's — 101 years ago. This is also the least active season in more than a decade, even if Kyle manages to form later this week.

The Atlantic Ocean still tried. It quickly warmed enough to fuel powerful storms, but El Niño played the foil, generating constant storm-killing winds in the atmosphere. That meant, aside from Isaias, the storms that managed to find an opening to form were short-lived and weak.

"It was an extremely powerful El Niño doing what extremely powerful El Niños do," Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane expert at Colorado State University, told CNN.

Every action has an equal but opposite reaction and powerful El Niños are no different. They often quickly flip to their counterpart La Niña and its much more favorable conditions for hurricanes the following year.

A 'sobering' setup for 2027

A quick El Niño refresher: It is a natural climate cycle where warmer-than-average water along the equator in the Pacific Ocean creates a domino effect on global weather patterns. In this case, a slower Atlantic hurricane season and a supercharged Pacific one.

This year's El Niño, which already "super" strong, could wind up being the strongest on record when it peaks this winter. Stronger means its more likely to influence the weather, not necessarily make it more extreme.

But just like weightlifters can only hold their heaviest weights for so long before their strength gives out, El Niño can't maintain its intensity forever. The stronger the El Niño, the faster it loses its grip.

"We tend to see a rapid weakening from winter into spring and summer," after strong El Niños peak, Nat Johnson, a meteorologist at the Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) explained. "They often crash hard."

NOAA's latest forecast for El Niño, its cold counterpart La Niña and the near-normal or "neutral" conditions in between captures this crash out. El Niño is forecast to give way to neutral conditions by late spring or early summer, and La Niña may not be far behind.

The forecast currently gives La Niña conditions about a 1 in 3 chance to emerge this upcoming summer.

That's a big deal because La Niña conditions usually offer the reverse of El Niño for the Atlantic hurricane season — less opportunity for storm killing winds, so more storms form and strengthen. And the earlier La Niña arrives, the wider the door is open for tropical activity.

Those odds will likely fluctuate in the coming months, but forecasters have more confidence in La Niña's ultimate arrival than normal because that's the typical progression after strong El Niño events wind down, according to Johnson.

The potential for a busy season doesn't hinge on La Niña alone. With El Niño out of the way, neutral conditions can also sustain more storms, especially if water temperatures in the Atlantic start the season hotter than normal.

Sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic are at or near record-breaking levels for November. The ocean will shed some of that heat in the winter and spring, but temperatures could still be juiced enough to fuel early storms when the next hurricane season begins on June 1.

"We think the odds of a very busy hurricane season next year in the Atlantic are very high," Klotzbach said, calling the setup "sobering."

Looking back at 2026

Early forecasts for this season — including Colorado State's — called for below-average activity, with El Niño cited as the main factor. But the season underperformed even those tepid expectations.

This one notched the fewest named storms – tropical storm or stronger – in a season since 2014, when only eight formed. Its 10 named storms are four less than average with minimal prospects until the season officially ends on November 30. Of those, six lasted 48 hours or less. Hurricane Isaias was a deadly exception.

Isaias became a hurricane on October 8, which was the latest first hurricane in an Atlantic season on record, according to Klotzbach.

Isaias' timing also meant that the Atlantic didn't have a single hurricane roaming the basin during its September peak for the first time since 1994.

Isaias peaked at Category 3 strength in the Gulf before making landfall as a Category 2 on the Florida Panhandle on October 9. Authorities pinned the deaths of at least four people to Isaias as it tore through the South, dumping rain and bringing down trees and power lines along the way.

Three short-lived tropical storms also made landfall along the Gulf Coast this season: Arthur, Bertha and Edouard. Arthur and Edouard brought gushing rainfall and intense flooding to parts of Louisiana and Texas, respectively.

El Niño's mark on the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season is indelible. Time will tell if its legacy also includes invoking a La Niña and a much busier hurricane season next year.