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COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark's parliament on Thursday approved a hard-wrought deal with Greenland and the United States to strengthen security in the Arctic and North Atlantic, a final step aimed to defuse months of tensions over the Trump administration's pressure about a possible U.S. takeover of the vast, mineral-rich island.

The trilateral deal — between President Donald Trump and Danish and Greenlandic leaders — paves the way for more U.S. bases in Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark. It also eases tensions in the Atlantic alliance and with the European Union over Trump's repeated calls for the vast island to become part of the U.S.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday the deal "will make us all safer, stronger, and more secure."

"This agreement modernizes the United States-Denmark-Greenland defense partnership and bolsters the national security of the United States and our allies in NATO," Rubio wrote on X. "Looking forward to more cooperation in the future."

The 109-0 vote in the Folketing amounts to a final step: The deal enters into force once the parliaments of Denmark and Greenland have signed on, followed by formal notification of the United States in a diplomatic note.

Greenland's parliament approved the deal earlier this month, also with no opposition.

"Today is a big day," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen wrote on Facebook. "It hasn't been an easy process."

Today's ratification by the Danish Parliament of the agreement on Greenland will make us all safer, stronger, and more secure. This agreement modernizes the United States-Denmark-Greenland defense partnership and bolsters the national security of the United States and our allies in NATO. Looking forward to more cooperation in the future. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) November 19, 2026

She said the agreement respects Denmark's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the right of Greenlanders to self-determination.

Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen wrote on Facebook that Thursday's vote proved that Greenlanders can stand firm in their rights while also finding solutions through dialogue and cooperation.

"We have been through a difficult time, during which many people here at home have been concerned about our country and our future," he said. "I hope that today's decision will help bring greater calm and a sense of security."

The U.S. ambassador to Denmark, Kenneth Howery, welcomed the "strong support" in the Danish parliament for ratification of the deal "paving the way for it to enter into force."

"The agreement is a tremendous accomplishment, one that modernizes our partnership for the security challenges of the future and bolsters the security of the United States, the Kingdom of Denmark, including Greenland, and all of NATO," he wrote on X.

The aim is to bolster the U.S. military presence on Greenland but keep the self-governing island under Danish control. It would still apply if Greenland eventually chooses independence.

Trump and the leaders of Greenland and Denmark signed the deal in September in New York, after months of quiet, behind-the-scenes negotiations to address his security concerns and Danish and Greenlandic fears of a possible U.S. takeover.

Under the deal, which builds on a defense agreement dating to 1951, the United States can expand its military presence on the island and "modernize and expand" its activities at the remote Pituffik Space Base in the northwest.

On behalf of the United States, I welcome the strong support in Denmark's Parliament for the ratification of the historic U.S.-Denmark-Greenland Defense Agreement, paving the way for it to enter into force. The Agreement is a tremendous accomplishment, one that modernizes our partnership for the security challenges of the future and bolsters the security of the United States, the Kingdom of Denmark, including Greenland, and all of NATO. Thank you to colleagues in Denmark and Greenland for the many hours spent negotiating this agreement, which makes us all safer, stronger, and more secure. I look forward to continuing our work to deepen our cooperation as we implement the Agreement and advance other shared priorities with our friends and allies throughout the Kingdom of Denmark. - Kenneth A. Howery, U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark — Ambassador Kenneth A. Howery (@USAmbDenmark) November 19, 2026

The U.S. can also set up "defense areas" at Narsarsuaq in the south and Mestersvig in the east of Greenland, and can establish additional defense areas in the territory and strengthen its military operations or sites.

The three sides expressed support for a stronger NATO engagement in the Arctic, and for allowing the U.S. military access to Greenland to defend the NATO area — including through the "Golden Dome" defense system.

After repeated U.S. warnings about the threat in the region from geostrategic rivals Russia and China, the agreement says only NATO members can establish manned or unmanned military installations on Greenland.