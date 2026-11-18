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LOS ANGELES — Trent Perry scored 27 points, including five straight in the final two minutes to put No. 7 UCLA ahead for good, and the Bruins escaped with a 75-71 comeback win over Cal State Fullerton on Wednesday night.

Perry added seven rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes to carry the ailing Bruins (5-0), who were favored by more than 30 points at Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA coach Mick Cronin said several of his players were ill, including top freshman Nikola Kusturica. He was limited to seven points, eight rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes.

After opening the season with a neutral-site victory over then-No. 5 Arizona and winning their first four games by an average of 42 points, the Bruins got all they could handle from the fast and feisty Titans (2-2).

UCLA shot just 37% from the field, including 4 for 28 (14%) on 3-pointers.

Christian Williams scored 23 points and Anthony Ponga added 18 for Cal State Fullerton, which went 12 of 33 (36%) from beyond the arc. Joshua Ward had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Cal State Fullerton led 70-66 before Perry drained a 3 with 1:38 remaining and then scored on a driving layup with 1:09 left to put the Bruins in front by one.

Williams missed a 3 at the other end and Ward came up short on a contested fast-break layup attempt with 8 seconds to go.

Jaylen Petty sank two free throws for UCLA before Williams made one of two, and Perry sealed it with a pair of foul shots.

Eric Dailey Jr. finished with 10 points for the Bruins, who led 40-35 at halftime.

Cal State Fullerton, from the Big West Conference, has two wins over UCLA. The most recent one came in 2019, Cronin's first season in Westwood.

Cal State Fullerton plays Sunday at Portland State.

UCLA hosts Delaware on Sunday, its fourth consecutive home game.

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