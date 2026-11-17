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DURHAM, N.C. — Andrej Stojakovic scored 46 points, the most ever by an opponent at Duke, to highlight a dominating performance from No. 10 Illinois in a 99-78 victory on Tuesday that ended the fifth-ranked Blue Devils' 35-game homecourt winning streak.

Stojakovic had 20 by halftime and finished 14 of 21 from the field and 16 of 20 from the foul line for the Fighting Illini (4-1), repeatedly beating any array of would-be defenders Duke sent his way. And by the end of the night, Stojakovic had posted the biggest scoring output by a visitor at Duke's famously rowdy Cameron Indoor Stadium, breaking the record of 43 points set by South Carolina's Grady Wallace in February 1957.

The son of three-time NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic came within two points of matching Duke's Dick Groat (48 in February 1952) for the most points by any player in Cameron's nearly 87-year history.

Freshman Quentin Coleman added 27 points as the Illini led 42-32 at the break and pushed that margin to 23 by midway through the second half.

Making it all the more impressive, the Illini — coming off the program's first Final Four trip in 21 years — stayed in firm control despite playing with preseason Associated Press All-American David Mirkovic yet to play this season due to a foot injury and starter Jake Davis out since suffering an opening-night shoulder injury.

And the Illini didn't need a lights-out offensive show to do it — other than Stojakovic, anyway. They shot 43.1% and made just 6 of 32 3-pointers, but Illinois showed a physical edge by hammering Duke on the glass (54-34) and outscoring the Blue Devils 48-30 in the paint.

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje had 17 points for Duke (3-2), which shot just 37.5% in suffering its first loss at Cameron since falling to rival North Carolina in March 2024 to close the regular season. It's the most lopsided home loss for Duke since March Madness expanded to 64 teams in 1985, surpassing a 20-point loss to UNC in 1989.

Illinois: The Illini host Eastern Illinois on Friday.

Duke: The Blue Devils face Washington State on Saturday in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert, California.

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