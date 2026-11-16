Top 10 teams in the AP Top 25 should hold steady with a big shakeup in store for the bottom half

Posted - Nov. 16, 2026 at 4:10 a.m.

Eric OlsonAssociated Press
 
Georgia defensive linemen Jordan Hall, left, and Elijah Griffin, right, react during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Athens, Ga.

Georgia defensive linemen Jordan Hall, left, and Elijah Griffin, right, react during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

4 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

The top 10 teams in The Associated Press Top 25 went undefeated this past weekend and probably won't see much, if any, movement when the poll is released Monday, a day later than usual because the national air traffic ground stoppage pushed the Mississippi-Oklahoma game to Sunday.

The shakeup will come in the second half of the poll after a whopping nine teams ranked Nos. 13-25 lost.

Georgia looked every bit the part of a No. 1 team in its 48-21 win over Missouri and could pick up some additional first-place votes with No. 2 Utah having to come from behind three times in the second half to pull out a 40-39 win at No. 22 Arizona and remain unbeaten.

No. 3 Notre Dame had no letdown after its big win over the previous No. 1 team, Miami, and put a 41-7 thumping on Boston College. No. 4 UCLA beat Illinois 22-14 to stay unbeaten, and No. 5 Miami pulled away from Duke in the fourth quarter for a 36-25 victory.

Indiana, Alabama and Texas — ranked Nos. 6, 7 and 8 — all got pushed in their games. The Hoosiers held No. 15 Southern California to a field goal in the second half and won 27-13. Alabama led Vanderbilt just 7-3 at halftime before going on to a 21-6 win. In the most thrilling game of the week, Arch Manning drove Texas to the go-ahead touchdown with three seconds left to vanquish LSU's playoff hopes with a 22-21 road win.

No. 9 Tennessee and No. 10 Texas Tech turned in solid wins.

No. 13 Kentucky, No. 14 Houston and No. 15 USC are facing demotions while No. 16 Iowa, No. 17 Boise State and No. 18 Oregon should move up.

No. 19 Mississippi, No. 20 South Carolina, No. 22 Arizona, No. 23 New Mexico, No. 24 LSU and No. 25 LSU would appear to be on the way out of the poll after losses.

Several teams on winning streaks are in line to get in: Liberty (9-1, 9-game streak), Louisiana Tech (8-2, 7 in a row) and Louisville (7-3, 5 in a row). Memphis (8-2), UTSA (8-2) and Toledo (8-2) also could get consideration.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP's full college football

Photos

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports

SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | Your Privacy ChoicesCalifornia Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  