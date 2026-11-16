Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

RALEIGH, N.C. — Philip Rivers walked to the podium for the first time at N.C. State's football coach, back to the place where he forged himself into a beloved figure in a record-setting playing career.

The emotions and excitement were bubbling so much he could barely contain it.

"Oh boy," Rivers said with a big grin as he pulled out his notes.

N.C. State formally introduced the former Wolfpack and longtime NFL quarterback as its coach Monday afternoon, three days after the school's trustees approved his five-year contract to make the hiring official. That marked the transition for Rivers from retired NFL player and high school head coach in Alabama to first-time college coach.

The 44-year-old Rivers seemingly reveled in all of it, from enthusiastically talking about taking on the job to being choked up by emotion multiple times during the session.

"We all have many gifts, right?" Rivers said. "I do feel like God has given me the gift to serve and impact through this game. And I've got a lot still to give. And there ain't no better no place, or any place, that I'd really would want to give it besides right here at N.C. State."

The news conference was a festive event, with numerous former Wolfpack players, school officials and donors in attendance and cheering Rivers' enthusiastic and folksy comments about taking the job. There were large video screens on either side of the stage, showing highlights and images before the start from Rivers' playing career from 2000-03 — when he became the Atlantic Coast Conference's all-time leading passer before a long NFL career.

There was a reminder of that storied career when athletic director Boo Corrigan and chancellor Kevin Howell presented Rivers with a school jersey bearing his name, a common sight at introductory news conferences like these. But this one was Rivers' own No. 17 that was retired by the program.

Rivers had coached the past six seasons at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama. That included coaching his son, Gunner, a four-star quarterback prospect who committed to N.C. State in February.

"By all means, I know I've got a lot to learn," Rivers said of jumping into the college coaching ranks, "but I have great confidence that I have the capacity to learn fast."

Rivers replaces Dave Doeren, who was fired midway through his 14th season in a tenure that saw him set the program's career wins mark yet prove unable to make a breakthrough leap to higher success. Doeren's teams routinely tallied eight or nine wins while going to bowl games, yet couldn't become only the second Wolfpack team to reach the 10-win mark.

That only one to do so in program history came in 2002, with Rivers as the star passer leading the Wolfpack to an 11-3 mark in a year that included cracking the top 10 nationally.

"Been a long time since 10, I remember that year!" Rivers quipped in one of countless nods to his long history with the Wolfpack.

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