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SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI issued a FLASH advisory this week warning about AI-based software being used to target businesses and organizations.

According to the advisory posted to X by the FBI Dallas office, state actors and cybercriminals have been using ARTEX — "a super intelligence-powered penetration testing framework" — to "automate" attacks.

"ARTEX can accelerate intrusions from initial targeting to privileged access in under three hours," the advisory stated.

ARTEX was intended as a penetration testing tool, according to Adam Marre, the chief information security officer for cybersecurity firm Arctic Wolf.

"That's a tool that good guys use to try to break into companies and organizations to find vulnerabilities, and a way to hack the organization before a threat actor does, and then allows them to prepare for an attack and to prepare their defenses so they can't be attacked in that way," Marre told KSL on Wednesday. "Unfortunately, some threat actors, state-sponsored actors and cybercriminals got ahold of this tool and have been using it to attack organizations."

Marre said the developer has since taken ARTEX down, but copies of the open-source software still exist.

"People are using AI tools to find vulnerabilities at an incredible scale — much more than they have in the past," Marre said. "In fact, this year, vulnerabilities that have been found by attackers are orders of magnitude even above last year and the year before."

Marre said the latest advisory underscores the need for businesses and organizations to use best practices in cybersecurity — like having good passwords, utilizing password managers, and being wary of potential phishing and other social engineering attacks.

Adam Marre, chief information security officer of Arctic Wolf, during an interview with KSL on Wednesday. (Photo: Andrew Adams, KSL)

He said it was also imperative that companies invest in their cybersecurity defenses, including by possibly employing cybersecurity firms that use AI to counter AI, since advancements in artificial intelligence have made cybercriminals faster, more efficient and capable of going after a wider variety of targets.

"Gone are the days when you can just have security through obscurity and think, 'I'm too small for the attackers to want to come after me or my small business and organization,'" Marre said. "Those days are gone. Now everybody has to take cybersecurity seriously."