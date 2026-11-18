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CARACAS, Venezuela — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is visiting Venezuela to meet with interim authorities on Wednesday, underscoring efforts by President Donald Trump's administration to deepen its influence in the South American country since U.S. forces ousted then-President Nicolás Maduro in January.

Hegseth is the latest member of Trump's Cabinet to travel to Venezuela following visits this year by the Interior and Energy secretaries, who have focused on efforts to tap its oil reserves and critical minerals. Trump said in August that Hegseth helped broker a sweeping deal for the U.S. to take control of some Venezuelan oil reserves.

Venezuelan state television broadcast footage of Hegseth at the presidential palace in Caracas, alongside acting President Delcy Rodríguez. Hegseth, whose visit was not publicly announced by the Pentagon, is there months after American forces carried out a surprise nighttime raid in the Venezuelan capital to capture Maduro and whisk him to New York to face drug trafficking charges. Maduro has denied the accusations in U.S. court.

Rodríguez, in televised remarks with Hegseth, said cooperation agreements between their nations will allow the U.S. to offer training to Venezuela's armed forces.

"The possibility again to strengthen the training of our Bolivarian National Armed Force, to favor its operational equipment, to facilitate access to new technologies is very beneficial for our military officials," she said, adding that the training will allow the countries to "face common threats."

Hegseth said he looked forward to deepening the military partnership between the two countries and working together to fight drug smuggling.

"We spent some time talking about the long history of our countries, so in many ways we see this as a reestablishment of our defense partnership and the opportunity to work together between our two great militaries," he said.

The head of U.S. military operations in Latin America, Gen. Francis Donovan of U.S. Southern Command, also has met interim authorities in Venezuela at least twice this year.

The U.S. military has been expanding its attention on the region since Trump returned to the White House last year, with the Republican president promising to focus more on the Western Hemisphere and battle Latin American drug cartels.

To try to stem the flow of narcotics into the U.S. and the scourge of fatal overdoses, American forces have been attacking what the Trump administration says are boats smuggling drugs in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean. At least 240 people have been killed since the administration began targeting those it calls "narcoterrorists" in September 2025, although U.S. officials have released little evidence publicly to support claims the vessels were carrying drugs.

Hegseth's visit comes at a time of uncertainty for Venezuelans regarding who will lead the nation in the coming months and years. Rodríguez, a Maduro ally, took over in Venezuela after Maduro's capture. Rodríguez's court-allowed term expired in July, but she continues to function as Venezuela's head of state.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado recently returned to Venezuela from exile following seven failed attempts that opposition activists claimed were thwarted by the government.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the "safe" return of the politician was the result of "reconciliation talks" supported by his country, which he considered "the best opportunity" Venezuela has had in three decades to achieve free and fair elections and a lasting democracy.

The lack of a date for the next presidential election has left many Venezuelans conflicted on their sentiment toward Trump. While relieved that Maduro is no longer president, many believe that the White House's decision to prioritize reviving Venezuela's oil industry over pro-democracy steps was the wrong approach for meaningful changes in their country.

The Trump administration says it has returned more than $12 billion, or almost 99%, of the revenue obtained from the sales of Venezuelan oil back to the country under the terms of the energy deal reached with Rodríguez's government, according to a report released this month.